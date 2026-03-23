NHL nationally televised games for week of March 23

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Minnesota Wild at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)

The Wild (40-19-12) are part of the big three in the Central Division with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars. They got a huge 2-1 overtime win against Dallas on Saturday, but eight of their final 11 regular-season games will be played on the road. They are built for the playoffs and acquiring Nick Foligno definitely should help in that area. My only concern would be their health; forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek each have each missed the past few games. The Lightning (43-21-5) continue to fly under the radar and haven't been talked about as much as other teams, but they should be. What Jon Cooper has done this season is worthy of winning the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year. And I can't not talk about Nikita Kucherov, who took over the NHL scoring lead this weekend and is on a blistering pace. He has six goals and 13 points in his past four games and is three goals from 400 for his NHL career.