Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 25th week of the regular season. Highlights include the Ottawa Senators visiting the New York Rangers on "Prime Monday Night Hockey" and Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers playing Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL nationally televised games for week of March 23
Senators-Rangers on 'Prime Monday Night Hockey' in Canada, Oilers-Golden Knights among highlights
© Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | Ethan Miller/Getty Images
MONDAY, MARCH 23
Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, Prime, RDS)
The Senators (36-24-9) are heating up at the right time, going 8-2-1 in their past 11 games. And they've done it with everyone chipping in; five different players scored in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Ottawa has 15 players with at least 20 points, and 11 have scored double-digit goals this season. It's a big week for the Senators, who also have games against the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins, who they're battling for a Stanley Cup Playoff spot. The Rangers (28-33-9) have followed up their four-game winning streak with a four-game skid (0-3-1) after a 3-2 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. This was obviously not the way they hoped the season would turn out, and they'll have to make some important roster decisions this summer.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
Minnesota Wild at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)
The Wild (40-19-12) are part of the big three in the Central Division with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars. They got a huge 2-1 overtime win against Dallas on Saturday, but eight of their final 11 regular-season games will be played on the road. They are built for the playoffs and acquiring Nick Foligno definitely should help in that area. My only concern would be their health; forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek each have each missed the past few games. The Lightning (43-21-5) continue to fly under the radar and haven't been talked about as much as other teams, but they should be. What Jon Cooper has done this season is worthy of winning the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year. And I can't not talk about Nikita Kucherov, who took over the NHL scoring lead this weekend and is on a blistering pace. He has six goals and 13 points in his past four games and is three goals from 400 for his NHL career.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NESN, TVAS2)
Boston (39-23-8) had a massive win at Detroit on Saturday, and this will be another big tilt for the Bruins. They definitely weren't expected to be in the playoff hunt, but coach Marco Sturm has them right there. David Pastrnak once again leads Boston in points (86), and Morgan Geekie already has a career-high 34 goals. The Bruins have played very well at home but are just 13-14-7 on the road. The Sabres (44-20-7) are not only in prime position to end their 14-year playoff drought, they’re competing for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Buffalo was 11-14-4 at one point but has taken off since then, going 33-6-3. For me, it's been the goaltending and defense. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon have stabilized the back end, with impressive numbers (goals-against averages under 2.65 and save percentages above .910). And with all the talent they have up front, this is a team I would not want to face in the playoffs.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS)
The heavyweights in the Pacific Division have not looked like it this season. Edmonton (34-28-9) and Vegas (32-25-14) are currently second and third in the division but could easily slip out of playoff positioning this week. The good news for them is the other teams in the Pacific (Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks) also can't seem to help their causes and are slumping too. The Oilers and Golden Knights have played each other in the playoffs two of the past three seasons and could do so again. Connor McDavid needs help from his Edmonton teammates, especially with Leon Draisaitl sidelined for the rest of the regular season. For the Golden Knights, they need to find some offense. They scored one goal in three games prior to a 3-2 win against the Stars on Sunday.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings (8 p.m. ET; ABC)
The Flyers (34-23-12) have won three straight games entering the week and are 5-0-1 in their past six, a run that has them within striking distance of a wild card in the East, meaning this game will be huge. They haven't qualified for the playoffs the past five seasons, so a lot of the younger players have yet to experience playoff hockey, which this game on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena should feel like. The Red Wings (38-24-8) are still without their captain Dylan Larkin due to injury but are hoping to get him back soon. Detroit has been in the playoff race the past two seasons until the final days but wasn't able to qualify. Hopefully, this is the year the Red Wings end their nine-year drought.
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OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES
TUESDAY
Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)
Edmonton Oilers at Utah Mammoth (9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS)
WEDNESDAY
New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSG)
THURSDAY
Minnesota Wild at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP)
FRIDAY
Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS2)
SATURDAY
Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins (5 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NHLN, NESN)
Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, SNP, SNO, CBC)
Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNE, CITY, TVAS)
Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW)
Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY)
SUNDAY
Florida Panthers at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, MSG, SN1, TVAS)
Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN)