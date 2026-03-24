Playoff urgency for many teams began prior to Olympic break

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. In this edition, Dan Lambert, former assistant with the Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames, discusses how some teams are already playing playoff-style hockey trying to earn a place in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
As the regular season winds down, the intensity around the Stanley Cup Playoff race naturally ramps up, especially for teams still trying to fight their way in.
For many of those clubs, the playoffs don't really start in mid-April. They begin weeks earlier.
That urgency was already building even before the 2026 Winter Olympics break.
In fact, some teams were treating games leading into that pause as must-win situations just to stay in the mix. Now, coming out of it, the picture hasn't changed much.
Though a handful of teams are out of contention, a large portion of the League still believes it has a shot and that belief goes a long way this time of year.
It doesn't mean every game feels exactly like a Game 7, but the mindset is close. There's a noticeable shift in how teams prepare and play. Coaches tighten things up, players sharpen their focus and the margin for error gets smaller by the day. Everyone understands that getting into the playoffs is the first hurdle, and once you're in, anything can happen.