Stanley Cup Playoff races tight entering stretch run of season

There are four weeks to go in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, and the races to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are remarkably tight.

The race for first place in each of the four divisions is still up for grabs, but it's crazier than that.

Entering Monday, there were nine teams within seven points of each other for five playoff spots in the East. In the West, eight teams were within eight points of each other for four spots, and six within eight points of each other for the second wild card.

Here is a deeper dive into every race entering the home stretch and what each team is facing.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Buffalo Sabres -- 44-20-7 -- 95 points -- 11 GR

Tampa Bay Lightning -- 43-21-5 -- 91 points -- 13 GR

Montreal Canadiens -- 38-21-10 -- 86 points -- 13 GR

Boston Bruins -- 39-23-8 -- 86 points -- 12 GR

Sabres: The Sabres -- yes, the Sabres -- lead the Atlantic and are in position to win a division title for the first time since 2010-11 (Northeast Division). They have seven home games remaining, three against division opponents, including what looks to be a massive one against the Lightning on April 6. The last time they played in Buffalo, the Sabres won a wild 8-7 game at KeyBank Center on March 8.

Next game: March 25, vs. Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NESN, TVAS2)

Lightning: After a 2-7-0 stretch, they won three in a row before a 4-3 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Tampa Bay opens a seven-game homestand against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday and will play the Senators, Canadiens and Bruins during that stretch. Of its 13 remaining games, nine are at home. The four road games -- all on the same trip, at Buffalo (April 6), Ottawa (April 7), Montreal (April 9) and Boston (April 11) -- could decide where the Lightning finish in the standings.

Next game: March 24, vs. Wild (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)

Canadiens: A 7-3 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday helped Montreal get back on track after a 1-3-0 skid. The Canadiens have two games left against the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes and two with the Lightning. Nine of their remaining games are against Metropolitan teams. Montreal is tied with Boston in points but has played one fewer game. The Bruins, though, own the first tiebreaker (29 to 26, regulation wins).

Next game: March 24, vs. Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO)

Bruins: Have a key game at the Sabres on Wednesday and two against the Lightning (April 4, April 11).

Next game: March 24, vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN4, TVAS).