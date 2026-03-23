Stanley Cup Playoff races tight entering stretch run of season

9 teams pursuing berths in East; 1st place in each of 4 divisions still up for grabs

OTT DET

© Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are four weeks to go in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, and the races to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are remarkably tight.

The race for first place in each of the four divisions is still up for grabs, but it's crazier than that.  

Entering Monday, there were nine teams within seven points of each other for five playoff spots in the East. In the West, eight teams were within eight points of each other for four spots, and six within eight points of each other for the second wild card.  

Here is a deeper dive into every race entering the home stretch and what each team is facing.  

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Buffalo Sabres -- 44-20-7 -- 95 points -- 11 GR 

Tampa Bay Lightning -- 43-21-5 -- 91 points -- 13 GR

Montreal Canadiens -- 38-21-10 -- 86 points -- 13 GR

Boston Bruins -- 39-23-8 -- 86 points -- 12 GR

Sabres: The Sabres -- yes, the Sabres -- lead the Atlantic and are in position to win a division title for the first time since 2010-11 (Northeast Division). They have seven home games remaining, three against division opponents, including what looks to be a massive one against the Lightning on April 6. The last time they played in Buffalo, the Sabres won a wild 8-7 game at KeyBank Center on March 8. 

Next game: March 25, vs. Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NESN, TVAS2)

Lightning: After a 2-7-0 stretch, they won three in a row before a 4-3 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Tampa Bay opens a seven-game homestand against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday and will play the Senators, Canadiens and Bruins during that stretch. Of its 13 remaining games, nine are at home. The four road games -- all on the same trip, at Buffalo (April 6), Ottawa (April 7), Montreal (April 9) and Boston (April 11) -- could decide where the Lightning finish in the standings. 

Next game: March 24, vs. Wild (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)

Canadiens: A 7-3 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday helped Montreal get back on track after a 1-3-0 skid. The Canadiens have two games left against the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes and two with the Lightning. Nine of their remaining games are against Metropolitan teams. Montreal is tied with Boston in points but has played one fewer game. The Bruins, though, own the first tiebreaker (29 to 26, regulation wins). 

Next game: March 24, vs. Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO)

Bruins: Have a key game at the Sabres on Wednesday and two against the Lightning (April 4, April 11). 

Next game: March 24, vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN4, TVAS).

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METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Carolina Hurricanes -- 45-19-6 -- 96 points -- 12 GR

Pittsburgh Penguins -- 35-19-16 -- 86 points -- 12 GR

Columbus Blue Jackets -- 37-22-11 -- 85 points -- 12 GR

New York Islanders -- 40-26-5 -- 85 points -- 11 GR 

Hurricanes: They have the biggest division lead in the entire League and appear on their way to wrapping up the Metro. Carolina also has a one-point lead on Buffalo for the No. 1 seed in the East. The Hurricanes could play a huge role in who gets the wild cards with games against the Canadiens (March 24, March 29), Blue Jackets (March 31, April 2), Islanders (April 4, April 14) and Senators (April 5).

Next game: March 24, at Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO). 

Penguins: Despite being in second place, their hold on a playoff spot is tenuous, just one point ahead of the Blue Jackets and Islanders and two ahead of the Red Wings, who are currently out of the playoff picture. Pittsburgh has a tough remaining schedule with games against the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche (March 24), Dallas Stars (March 28), Islanders (March 30), Red Wings (March 31) and Lightning (April 2). If the Penguins get in, they will have earned it. 

Next game: March 24, vs. Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ALT, SNP, SNO, SNE). 

Blue Jackets: They are even in points with the Islanders after falling 1-0 to them Sunday but have the edge because they have played one fewer game. Still, the Islanders own the second tiebreaker, which is regulation/overtime wins (36 to 31). The Blue Jackets have key games with the Canadiens (March 26, April 11), Bruins (March 29, April 12), Hurricanes (March 31), Red Wings (April 7) and Sabres (April 9).

Next game: March 24, at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). 

Islanders: They drew even in points with the Blue Jackets with their win Sunday. They have 11 games left with nine at home, including against the Stars (March 26) and Penguins (March 30). They also visit the Sabres (March 31) and are home against Senators (April 11) and Canadiens (April 12). 

Next game: March 24, vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN).

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EAST WILD CARD

Boston Bruins -- 39-23-8 -- 86 points -- 12 GR 

New York Islanders – 40-26-5 -- 85 points -- 11 GR 

Detroit Red Wings -- 38-24-8 -- 84 points -- 12 GR

Ottawa Senators -- 36-24-9 -- 81 points -- 13 GR

Philadelphia Flyers -- 34-23-12 -- 80 points -- 13 GR

Washington Capitals -- 35-27-9 -- 79 points -- 11 GR 

Red Wings: Fell out of a playoff spot when the Islanders won Sunday. They have a game in hand on the Islanders and key games against the Senators (March 24), Sabres (March 27), Flyers (March 28, April 2, April 9), Penguins (March 31) and Blue Jackets (April 7). 

Next game: March 24, vs. Senators (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS2).

Senators: Have won four of five and are 7-2-0 in their past nine entering their game at the New York Rangers on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, Prime, RDS). They have two games in hand on the Islanders and one on the Bruins and Red Wings. Of their 13 remaining games, seven are at home, including six of their final eight. They have a key game at the Red Wings on Tuesday. Others are against the Penguins (March 26), Sabres (April 2) and Islanders (April 11).

Next game: March 24, at Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS2). 

Flyers: Like the Senators, the Flyers have 13 games left (seven at home). They are 5-0-1 in their past six and have a huge game against the Blue Jackets in Philadelphia on Tuesday. They play the Red Wings three times in those final 13 games (March 28, April 2, April 9) and the Capitals (March 31). 

Next game: March 24, vs. Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). 

Capitals: They are 3-0-2 in their past five games but have just 11 left to make a push into the postseason. Of those 11 games, three are at home. Key games include at the Flyers (March 31), home vs. the Sabres (April 4), a home-and-home, back-to-back set with the Penguins (April 11-12) and at the Blue Jackets (April 14).

Next game: March 24, at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MNMT).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

CENTRAL DIVISION 

Colorado Avalanche -- 46-13-10 -- 102 points -- 13 GR

Dallas Stars -- 43-16-11 -- 97 points -- 12 GR

Minnesota Wild -- 40-19-12 -- 92 points -- 11 GR

Avalanche: They clinched a playoff berth Friday and have their sights on the Presidents' Trophy as the No. 1 seed in the League. Of their 13 remaining games, seven are at home and nine are against teams currently out of playoff position. They do have one more game at the Stars (April 4), but appear to be in great shape to lock up home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. 

Next game: March 24, at Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ALT, SNP, SNO, SNE). 

Stars: They clinched a playoff berth Sunday and still have a path to win the Central and the top seed in the NHL with home games against the Avalanche (April 4) and Wild (April 9). Though they still are trying to catch Colorado, holding off Minnesota for second place and home ice in the first round is key. 

Next game: March 24, vs. New Jersey Devils (8 p.m. ET; MORE27, Victory+, MSGSN2).

Wild: They have just three home games left. They also are eight regulation wins behind the Stars for the first tiebreaker, so they will have to pass Dallas in points to get second place in the division. 

Next game: March 24, at Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). 

PACIFIC DIVISION

Anaheim Ducks -- 39-27-4 -- 82 points -- 12 GR

Vegas Golden Knights -- 32-25-14 -- 78 points -- 11 GR

Edmonton Oilers -- 34-28-9 -- 77 points -- 11 GR

Ducks: The Ducks got a huge win when they rallied to defeat the Sabres 6-5 on Sunday, tying the game with 1:44 left in the third period before Troy Terry scored at 1:29 of overtime. They have eight game-tying goals in the last two minutes of regulation; no other team in NHL history has more than six such goals at this stage of the season. Of their 12 remaining games, six are at home. Though they won't play the Golden Knights again in the regular season, they visit Edmonton on March 28. 

Next game: March 24, at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+).

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Golden Knights: Though they don't get another shot at the Ducks, they play the Oilers twice (March 26, April 4) in games that could decide who gets home ice should they play each other in the first round.

Next game: March 24, at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS). 

Oilers: The division is there for the taking, with games against the Ducks (March 28) and two against the Golden Knights (March 26, April 4). They most likely will play their remaining 11 games without star forward Leon Draisaitl, who is out because of a lower-body injury. 

Next game: March 24, at Utah Mammoth (9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS). 

WEST WILD CARD

Utah Mammoth -- 37-28-6 -- 80 points -- 11 GR

Nashville Predators -- 33-28-9 -- 75 points -- 12 GR

Los Angeles Kings -- 28-25-17 -- 73 points -- 12 GR

Seattle Kraken -- 31-29-9 -- 71 points -- 13 GR

San Jose Sharks -- 32-30-6 -- 70 points -- 14 GR

Winnipeg Jets -- 29-29-12 -- 70 points -- 12 GR 

St. Louis Blues -- 28-30-11 -- 67 points -- 13 GR 

Mammoth: It's wild card or bust for Utah, since catching Minnesota for third in the Central seems like a long shot. The Mammoth have key games against the Kings (March 28), Kraken (April 2), Predators (April 9), and Blues (April 16).

Next game: March 24, vs. Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS).

Predators: After another slow start to the season, the Predators have climbed their way back into playoff position with a 5-1-1 stretch, including a 3-2 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. They have key games against the Sharks (March 24, April 4, April 13), Kings (April 2, April 6), Ducks (April 7) and Mammoth (April 9). 

Next game: March 24, vs. Sharks (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA).

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Kings: Of their 12 remaining games, there is a seven-game homestand that starts against the Mammoth on March 28 and concludes against the Oilers on April 11. The homestand includes two games against the Predators (April 2, April 6).

Next game: March 24, at Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNW). 

Kraken: Of their 13 remaining games, only four are against teams ahead of them in the Pacific standings: the Oilers on March 31, the Golden Knights on April 9 and April 15, and the Kings on April 13. 

Next game: March 24, at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG). 

Sharks: The good news for the Sharks is that they have 14 games to go, including three against the Predators, who are ahead of them, and two with the Ducks (April 1, April 9). Seven of those 14 games are home, so they have a chance to make up ground and reach the postseason. 

Next game: March 24, at Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA). 

Jets: They have lost in regulation just three times since the NHL returned from the Olympic break, allowing them to stay on the fringes of the race. Of their 12 remaining games, just five are at home. They have a home-and-home with the Avalanche on Thursday and Saturday and have to play the Stars as well (April 2). 

Next game: March 24, vs. Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS). 

Blues: They are a long shot; six of their 13 remaining games are against teams ahead of them in the wild-card race, the Sharks on March 26 and March 30), the Kings on April 1, the Ducks on April 3, the Jets on April 9 and the Mammoth on April 16.

Next game: March 24, vs. Capitals (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MNMT).

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