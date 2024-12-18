Mailbag: Rangers’ issues on defense; players must fix Sabres skid

Should the New York Rangers focus on solidifying their defense over adding forwards? Basically, do you think they would have a better chance to keep the season alive by building from their strength in goal out with the trade market and then use free agency to revamp the forward group? -- @koko_costanza

The answer to your question is a resounding yes. That should be the focus now and in the offseason.

The Rangers’ strength is in goal with Igor Shesterkin locked up for eight more seasons after this one at $11.5 million per. As good as Shesterkin is, any Stanley Cup contending team needs a strong defense group to insulate the goalie, making sure he has help to do his job and maybe on rare occasions steal a game. Think of the goalies who have won the Stanley Cup recently and what do they all have in common? Their team’s play in front of them was sensational. Tim Thomas won the Conn Smythe Trophy with the Boston Bruins in 2011 and Jonathan Quick did so with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012. Since then, one goalie has been voted as the most valuable player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs; Andrei Vasilevskiy with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021. It’s about defense. It’s always about defense. And in the NHL today, it’s about a big, mobile defense group. Look at the Vegas Golden Knights. Look at the Florida Panthers. Size matters. Quickness matters. The Rangers need to build a bigger, quicker, better back end.

Trading Jacob Trouba was not the answer for this season. That didn’t solve anything in the short term. But in the long term, it’s the right move. It saves them $8 million on the salary cap through next season. Trouba can still play and he has size, but he’s not as mobile as he once was. He’s more of a third-pair defenseman on a contending team at this point. The Rangers can’t pay $8 million to a third-pair defenseman. They need to get quicker on the back end.

For the same reason is why Ryan Lindgren is likely in his last season in New York. He’s been a warrior, but Lindgren has a lot of miles, bumps and bruises on him. He’s not mobile. He’s not quick. Adam Fox needs a defense partner that can be a safety net for him, which Lindgren has been for years. But Fox needs a defense partner with some more life in his legs than Lindgren has left. K'Andre Miller entices you with his skating and his size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds). He should be the ideal partner for Fox. But if he’s going to stay in New York, and that’s not a given seeing that he’s a pending restricted free agent, Miller needs to work on getting the puck off his stick quicker and using his size to be a more physical presence to clear the front of the net and win battles behind it. That’s not Fox’s job.

Braden Schneider may be best suited as a third-pair, right-shot defenseman, but he’s got mobility, size (6-foot-4, 213 pounds) and a physical style. He can play 16-18 quality minutes on a contending team. We’ve seen it. Victor Mancini is raw, but he too has the mobility, size (6-3, 229), puck-handling skills and first-pass ability that could make him a part of New York’s future blue line. The issue is both Mancini and Schneider are righties. If you want balance, one will have to play on the second pair. That’s fine if the Rangers add an impact left-shot defenseman. Zac Jones is a lefty, but he hasn’t flourished with more ice time. If he’s on the third pair you can live with it, but my preference would be to have more size. Jones is 5-11, 190.