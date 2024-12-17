Laviolette not worried about job, says Rangers 'need to play better'

NASHVILLE -- Peter Laviolette wants to keep the focus on the New York Rangers trying to win rather than his job status.

The Rangers (15-14-1) enter their game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG), having lost four of their past five (1-4-0) and 10 of their past 13 (3-10-0).

“Those are things that I can’t control,” Laviolette said about his job security. “I’ve been in this a long time. There are always those conversations wherever you go, especially if you’ve been in it for a long time. My real concern, main concern, is getting a win tonight, getting back on track, getting back into the playoff race.”

Laviolette, in his second season as Rangers coach, is seventh all-time among NHL coaches with 822 wins and is third among active coaches behind Paul Maurice (888) of the Florida Panthers and Lindy Ruff (875) of the Buffalo Sabres.

After leading the Rangers to the Presidents’ Trophy and the Eastern Conference Final last season, they have struggled with essentially the same roster.

New York traded captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 6, but has gone 2-4-0 since. On Sunday, Laviolette made 23-year-old forward Kaapo Kakko a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues. On Tuesday, Kakko said he was surprised by the benching and questioned why he was being singled out.

“I’ll probably keep those messages with [Kakko] between him and I,” Laviolette said. “I think it’s OK to be frustrated. It’s OK to be upset. Like, everybody wants to play, and I get that 100 percent. So, I understand that.”

Kakko, who has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 29 games, will return to the lineup against the Predators.

As far as the lineup decisions he makes and if it’s easier to scratch younger players as opposed to veteran players, Laviolette believes everyone on the team needs to play better for the Rangers to turn the season around and get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.