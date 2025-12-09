NHL receives ‘positive reports’ on Olympic rink progress

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The NHL is "cautiously optimistic" that player participation in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will happen as planned despite ongoing construction and various ice concerns at Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, the main rink for the men's and women's ice hockey tournaments, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said on Monday.
"I'm getting positive reports about what they're going to do, what the next plan is, what the next day is, what it looks like, how the parties are reacting, et cetera, et cetera," Daly said following Day 1 of the NHL Board of Governors meeting here. "Today was a fairly positive day."
Daly provided the Board of Governors an update on the status of the venue, including ice dimensions and ice conditions.
He confirmed that the dimensions of the rink will be smaller than the NHL regulation size of 200-feet long and 85-feet wide. The rink in Milan is instead going to be approximately 197 feet in length.
The NHL's agreement with the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation to send NHL players to the Olympics for the first time since 2014 specified the ice surface being NHL regulation.
"I think the IIHF was under the impression they had a different interpretation of what NHL ice meant than we would have," Daly said. "Even at the site visits I'm not sure it was anything that was perceptible to anybody. It's not like people bring tape measures there. So, for whatever reason, it came back the way it came back."
Daly said it's a structural issue that makes it impossible for the Olympic organizers to correct the ice dimensions at this time.
"Having said that, both we and the (NHL) Players' Association have made the IIHF very aware that when we participate in the Olympics in 2030, we expect it to be NHL ice surface," Daly said.