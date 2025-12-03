Mailbag: Oilers’ potential interest in Jarry; Blue Jackets trade targets

NHL.com's weekly Over the Boards mailbag is in full swing this season. Every week, senior writer Dan Rosen sifts through your questions sent to him on X and chooses several to answer.

To participate in future mailbags, send your questions to @drosennhl on X and use #OvertheBoards.

What is the level of interest in Tristan Jarry from the Edmonton Oilers? -- @HockeyGuy66871

We see this happen often; when one player at a key position is not performing up to expectations, fans and pundits immediately look for solutions, and they target another player at that same position who comes with his own set of question marks. This is the case with the Oilers and Stuart Skinner, and the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tristan Jarry.

The Oilers know what they have in Skinner. He has been their No. 1 goalie for consecutive runs to the Stanley Cup Final. It's fair to also say he is among the culprits for why they didn't win the Stanley Cup in either run. He has also been inconsistent this season. Connor McDavid's two-year, $25 million contract ($12.5 million average annual value) that carries him through the 2027-28 season essentially gave the Oilers their window to win the Stanley Cup. There are legitimate questions about Skinner and his ability to be the goalie that helps them get it done, which is why there is so much trade chatter around his name, especially because he is in the last year of his contract, carries a $2.6 million AAV and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. If the Oilers don't see him as the solution in goal, then moving him before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline on March 6 makes sense.

But Jarry has a history of injuries, including a lower-body injury that kept him out for seven games last month. His past two seasons left a lot to be desired. He's been better this season, which makes him intriguing, but he also has a $5.375 million AAV through 2027-28 and he has played in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games, the last being in 2022.

The only way the Oilers make a move for Jarry is if they believe he's the goalie that can lead them to the Cup. That's it. That's the task. Anything short of that in the next three years is a failure. They can speculate that he has the goods to do that, but they don't know. It's a risk, especially considering they're also buying the next two years of his contract. They do, however, know that Skinner can get hot and get them into the Stanley Cup Final. So, do the Oilers believe they're better off with Jarry, knowing his injury history and lack of big-game experience, than they are with Skinner or another goalie who might become available? Or is this a lateral move for now with additional risk for later that just doesn't make much sense to them?

Those are the questions for the Oilers when it comes to Skinner and Jarry. The answers determine the interest.