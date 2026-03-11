NHL Status Report: Liljegren to make Capitals debut against Flyers

Copp doubtful for Red Wings on Thursday; Knight nearing return for Blackhawks

Liljegren_SJS_close-up

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Washington Capitals

Timothy Liljegren will make his Capitals debut against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT). The defenseman, who was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 6, will likely start on a pair with Martin Fehervary but could see shifts with other defensemen, including Rasmus Sandin, which would reunite them for the first time since they were teammates with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2019-23. "We'll move him around," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "He's not going to start that way, but I'm sure they'll see some shifts together tonight at some point."

Detroit Red Wings

Andrew Copp left a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and had to be helped off the ice because of a lower-body injury. The Red Wings forward got tangled up with Panthers forward Tomas Nosek after a face-off, with Nosek landing on top of Copp's leg at 13:18 of the second period. Coach Todd McLellan said Copp was being evaluated and that he is doubtful to play at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS).

Chicago Blackhawks

Spencer Knight practiced Wednesday, and could start for the Blackhawks against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN). The goalie has missed their past three games due to illness. Goalie Drew Commesso, who made 23 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the Mammoth on Monday, will be reassigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Chicago coach Jeff Blashill did not have a further update on forward Oliver Moore (lower body); he said on Monday that Moore would "miss some significant time" after being injured in a collision behind the net with Dallas Stars forward Colin Blackwell in the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas on Sunday. 

Colorado Avalanche

Ross Colton sustained an upper-body injury in a 4-3 loss to the Stars on Tuesday. The forward was injured at 11:20 of the second period. "He took a shot from a player during the game and then he kind of tightened up," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after the game. Colorado visits the Seattle Kraken on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KING5, KONG, KTVD, ALT2). "Hopefully he loosens up for tomorrow and can play in Seattle," Bednar said.

Edmonton Oilers

Connor Ingram left a 4-3 win against the Avalanche on Tuesday late in the second period following a collision with Nathan MacKinnon in his crease. "It was concussion protocol. He's feeling well," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game. "Obviously that can change, but he was not allowed to come back just because of [the] concussion spotter." Ingram allowed two goals on 17 shots and was replaced by Tristan Jarry … Forward Colton Dach left the game at 6:05 of the first period, and defenseman Ty Emberson left the game at 16:51 of the first with undisclosed injuries. Edmonton visits Dallas on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SN1).

