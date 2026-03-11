NHL Status Report: Liljegren to make Capitals debut against Flyers

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Washington Capitals

Timothy Liljegren will make his Capitals debut against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT). The defenseman, who was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 6, will likely start on a pair with Martin Fehervary but could see shifts with other defensemen, including Rasmus Sandin, which would reunite them for the first time since they were teammates with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2019-23. "We'll move him around," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "He's not going to start that way, but I'm sure they'll see some shifts together tonight at some point."

Detroit Red Wings

Andrew Copp left a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and had to be helped off the ice because of a lower-body injury. The Red Wings forward got tangled up with Panthers forward Tomas Nosek after a face-off, with Nosek landing on top of Copp's leg at 13:18 of the second period. Coach Todd McLellan said Copp was being evaluated and that he is doubtful to play at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS).