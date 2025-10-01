EDGE stats: Sleepers for 2026 NHL Awards, Stanley Cup Playoffs

3. Washington Capitals

The Capitals, who finished first in the Eastern Conference (51-22-9, 111 points) last season, were the only team to rank in the top eight in goals from each major shot location region last season: fifth in high-danger goals (137), eighth in midrange goals (85) and tied for third in long-range goals (23). Washington also ranked third in 90-plus mile per hour shot attempts (105), second in average shot speed (62.69 mph) and had the most comeback wins (25).

The Capitals had the most players with at least 20 goals last season (seven) and were led by veteran wing Alex Ovechkin, who was tied for ninth in midrange goals (15) and led forwards in long-range goals (five). Washington also had strong seasons from wing Tom Wilson (22 high-danger goals; tied for ninth in NHL), wing Aliaksei Protas (11 midrange goals; 93rd percentile among forwards), center Dylan Strome (four long-range goals; tied for second at position) and defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who ranked second at his position in midrange goals (11).

Washington goalie Logan Thompson was tied for sixth in midrange save percentage (.912) last season and finished among the leaders at his position in goal differential (plus-61; third) and percentage of games with greater than a .900 save percentage (59.5 percent; ninth). In the playoffs, Thompson’s high-danger save percentage (.860) led the NHL among goalies who played multiple rounds. In the final season of Ovechkin’s contract, the Capitals, who won the Stanley Cup in 2018, will continue to integrate rookie Ryan Leonard and have a path to make an even deeper playoff run in the Metropolitan Division.