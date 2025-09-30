'NHL Fantasy on Ice' live draft on YouTube

Watch fantasy hockey season preview show on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. ET

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

With the 2025-26 NHL season one week away, it's fantasy hockey draft time!

The "NHL Fantasy on Ice" live draft show will air on the NHL's YouTube channel on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. ET. 📺

The mock draft will be hosted by Alexa Landestoy; the eight fantasy managers are Nick Alberga, Jake Hahn and Pete Jensen of the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast, as well as hockey personalities Steve Dangle, Drew Goldfarb, Jonny Lazarus, Arda Ocal and Julie Stewart-Binks.

There will also be a ninth team, which will be selected entirely by the fans. For the first time ever, fans in the live chat on YouTube will control the draft board!

Beyond the hot debate at No. 1 between Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, there is plenty of intrigue surrounding Kirill Kaprizov after the Minnesota Wild forward signed an eight-year, $136 million contract Tuesday just a few hours before the draft show. The analysts will take all the most intriguing trends and metrics around the League, including NHL EDGE stats, into account with their selections.

---

Subscribe to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast for more season preview episodes and bring NHL.com's cheat sheet into your drafts!

