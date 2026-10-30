Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 30

Ryan Leonard and Cole Hutson should probably go back to clown school. The duo sported clown masks to scare their Washington Capitals teammates in a video posted by the team. Most of their teammates weren’t phased, especially Dylan Strome who responded, “Didn’t get me. Not his year.” When Alex Tuch didn’t even flinch, they asked how they could improve.

But the day wasn’t a complete failure. The clowns managed to scare Aliaksei Protas, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Justin Sourdif. Although, Dubois claimed he was more worried about his bagels.

Ranking: Here for the boos