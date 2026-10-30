Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 30
Joel Hanley’s son, Hudson, had a priceless reaction to pulling his dad’s hockey card. In a video shared to social media, the Calgary Flames defenseman and his son looked through a new pack of hockey cards. As soon as Hudson saw his dad’s card in the bunch, his mouth dropped and he gave his dad a hug. He then took the card and ran to go show his mom.
Ranking: Topps moment
2. Washington Capitals
Ryan Leonard and Cole Hutson should probably go back to clown school. The duo sported clown masks to scare their Washington Capitals teammates in a video posted by the team. Most of their teammates weren’t phased, especially Dylan Strome who responded, “Didn’t get me. Not his year.” When Alex Tuch didn’t even flinch, they asked how they could improve.
But the day wasn’t a complete failure. The clowns managed to scare Aliaksei Protas, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Justin Sourdif. Although, Dubois claimed he was more worried about his bagels.
Ranking: Here for the boos
The Carolina Hurricanes sent fans back to school with Dr. Professor Seth Jarvis, a real sports scientist. In a funny social media video, the Hurricanes forward sported a lab coat as he answered teammate Andrei Svechnikov’s question about hockey penalties. Jarvis kept his explanations simple stating, “hooking is when you hook the guy,” “high sticking is when you stick the guy,” and so on.
Ranking: One too many college degrees
4. Trick Kane and Archie DeBrincat
For the second straight week, Trick Kane made the list but this time he brought along his friend Archie DeBrincat. Patrick Kane’s son and Alex DeBrincat’s son reunited when the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings faced off at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.
The Red Wings posted a picture of the adorable duo who became BFFs when their dads played together in Detroit the last three seasons. Before the game, the boys got to sound the horn and chant, “Let’s go Dad!” into the microphone.
Ranking: Future NHL teammates
Alex Tuch couldn’t keep a straight face during his postgame interview with the NHL on TNT panel on Wednesday. TNT host Liam McHugh was dressed as an eagle while he asked Tuch about going out for beers with Alex Ovechkin. Tuch kept putting his down to laugh as McHugh asked the question. “Oh my God,” Tuch said and laughed some more after he answered the question.
Ranking: A total scream