Caufield, Newhook each scores twice, Canadiens top Stars

Johnston scored a power-play goal at 12:53 to tie it 1-1, snapping the puck low into the far side of the net after a pass from Rantanen at the bottom of the right circle.

Newhook put Montreal back up 2-1 at 16:05 with his first of the game. Dobson found Newhook with a stretch pass, and he rushed into the zone and got past Stars defenseman Thomas Harley before putting a backhand around Oettinger.

“We got a couple bounces,” St. Louis said, “but you look at (Newhook’s) goal, and that’s an extraordinary thing. But we didn’t look for that. We played the game in front of us. We understand how they want to set against us and control the situation. We try to attack the holes that we know are gonna be there, don’t try to force things. Every now and then, extraordinary things pop out.”

Just 27 seconds later, Caufield scored his second of the game to push it to 3-1. Juraj Slafkovsky skated behind the net and fed Adam Engstrom for a one-timer from the right dot. The puck went off the left post to Caufield, where he snapped it in.

“We are a really good team,” Dobes said. “We know we can score goals. If we take care of the game and our team, I feel like we’ll be really successful closing out the games and grabbing points.”