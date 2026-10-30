Kings blow four-goal lead in third, recover for OT win against Senators

Panarin, Trevor Moore, Mikey Anderson and Joel Armia scored as part of a four-goal second period for the Kings (4-6-2). Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves.

“The point is, I think, really, ultimately, is that we won the game, and that’s the biggest thing,” Doughty said. “I mean, that can never happen again, ultimately. But again, like I said, we played some really good hockey for a long time, and we won the game, so we’ll just take it.”

Shane Pinto tipped in Drake Batherson’s shot with 1:40 left in regulation after Samuel Ersson was pulled for an extra attacker to earn a point for the Senators (8-5-1) after they trailed 5-1 going into the third period.

Dylan Cozens scored twice and had an assist, Batherson had a goal and two assists, and Tim Stutzle had three assists for Ottawa, which has lost the first two games of a five-game road trip.

Jonas Johansson was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 16 shots, and Ersson made 20 saves in relief.

“Obviously, It’s not good enough by us,” Cozens said. “We gave them too much in the second period there and dug ourselves a hole. But we did battle back and get a point, and it’s a big point, but obviously we put ourselves in a bad position.”

The Senators scored twice in a span of 33 seconds in the third period to put pressure on the Kings. Cozens cut the deficit to 5-2 at 7:18 on a wrist shot from the right circle through traffic, and Batherson made it 5-3 at 7:51 on a snap shot from the high slot.

Cozens made it 5-4 at 12:34 on the power play when his backhand effort to jam in Stutzle’s rebound trickled between Kuemper’s legs and over the goal line before Los Angeles could pull it back, setting the stage for Pinto to tie it 5-5.

“Obviously, proud of the way we battled back to tie it up,” Batherson said. “’Ers’ came in, played well. Like I said, got back to our game in the third, and got a big point, really.”