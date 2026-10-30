European notebook: Gulyayev among defensemen contributing offense

Axel Elofsson, Oskarshamn (Colorado Avalanche)

The 18-year-old continues to supply offense in his first full professional season with 17 assists in 16 games for Oskarshamn in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division. He has seven assists in his past five games, pushing him above a point-per-game pace against older competition.

Elofsson is playing on loan from Orebro, where he had 41 points (nine goals, 32 assists) in 32 games for its junior team last season, and 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 14 playoff games.

The Avalanche selected Elofsson in the fourth round (No. 128) of the 2026 NHL Draft.