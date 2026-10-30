Red Wings defeat Blackhawks after suspending Larkin

The win came on the day Detroit suspended former captain Dylan Larkin, who informed the team that he was no longer willing to play for the franchise while awaiting a trade.

“We’re moving on,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “That’s been going on for too long, and it is all we ever talked about. We just played a heck of a game tonight.”

Lucas Raymond also scored for Detroit (6-4-3), which has won two in a row and is 5-1-3 in its past nine. Alex DeBrincat had two assists, and John Gibson made 18 saves.

“This was a day that could have gone either way,” McLellan said. “We’re coming off the road trip and there’s the other stuff going on, but the group pulled together and played as a team.”