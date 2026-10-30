Unmasked: Unique goggles offer new way for goalies to track pucks

Goalies have worn goggles under their mask before. Swivel vision sport goggles have been used by NHL goalies in a similar fashion through the years, but they only block peripheral vision and do not have the patented lower section to block bottom vision and create the head tilt, as well as an adjustable nose piece to dial in the height of that section.

"I'll set up pucks so they have visuals to look at and if you're off, you just don't see it," said LaBarbera of the of crease-movement drills with the goggles, which typically run for 5-10 minutes, adding Wolf sometimes keeps them on for a drill with shooters too. "You have to get down on it and turn your head properly to look at the next puck, and it allows your body to get into the right positions when you're moving. I'm not in their eyes, so I can't see what they're seeing but they certainly like it, and it's good to keep building good habits, good details."

Not every goalie is comfortable in the goggles. Jacob Markstrom of the Florida Panthers wasn't at all interested when LaBarbera introduced them during their time together in Calgary.

Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators does not like how goggles feel under his mask and prefers to use the X-Tracker, which is designed to limit vision in a similar fashion but as a sleeve worn around the outside of the mask. Ullmark was spotted wearing an X-Tracker on the ice late last season and, just like Winnipeg Jets goalie Clay Stevenson when cameras captured him with Trac Optics goggles under his mask, it generated attention.

"Just training goggles," he told Jets social media on a post tagged "Peaky Blinders!?"

Carter Hart prefers the goggles because he also uses them off the ice and credits that usage with how quickly he came back from a significant ankle injury last season to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final. He also doesn't worry about taking them on the ice for all to see, wearing them regularly for game-day warmup shots.

Hart, who admittedly "wants to try everything I can find" to improve and fine tune his game, began using the goggles "five or six weeks" into a three-month recovery for everything from balance and movement exercises, to juggling on a balance beam, and even just around the house. He also wore them for skating drills as soon as he was back on the ice.

"It just takes away a little bit of your peripheral and down, so you're looking through the center of your eyeball and you have to move your head in certain ways so you're actually looking at the puck," Hart told NHL.com late last season. "When you take time off in the summer and come back to skate, you're always like, 'Oh, things feel a little faster.' But I think wearing those like throughout the whole recovery process helped me get back to game speed a lot quicker. … My balance on the ice is the best it's ever been."

Hart was also prepared for any chirping because he'd experienced it before, after wearing the swivel vision goggles under his mask during a practice with former NHL goalie Brian Elliott during their time together with the Philadelphia Flyers.

"He comes out the next practice wearing the puck bucket over his head trying to make saves, just as a joke," Hart said with a chuckle. "That was pretty funny."