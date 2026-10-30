Thompson gets natural hat trick, Sabres use six-goal run to outlast Ducks

Trailing 3-1 midway through the first period, Buffalo scored six straight goals to take a 7-3 lead.

Noah Ostlund’s power-play goal cut it to 3-2 at 11:39, scoring from the right circle on a one-timer.

Thompson tied it 3-3 at 15:32 when he entered the offensive zone with speed and went around Ducks defenseman Tristan Luneau before scoring from in close.

Thompson’s second goal gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 18:36 of the second period with a one-timer from the top of the right circle following a face-off win. He completed the natural hat trick with another drive to the net at 18:51 to extend it to 5-3, finishing with a backhand from in close.

"I thought we did a good job clawing back and then we find ourselves in a good spot in the second," Thompson said. "I thought we took over, dominated that period and then got rewarded at the end there."

Quinn scored on the power play to make it 6-3 at 1:57 of the third period after redirecting a pass into the net. Benson’s breakaway goal pushed it to 7-3 at 6:37.

"I just feel like we're not on the same page," Carlsson said.

Gauthier’s second power-play goal of the game cut it to 7-4 at 7:26 before Luneau scored with Husso pulled for the extra skater to make it 7-5 with 1:08 left.

Sennecke then brought it to 7-6 with 31 seconds remaining, also scoring on the 6-on-5 advantage before Buffalo held on.

"They started throwing everything at the net and got a few bounces and made it a close hockey game again," Benson said.

Mikael Granlund gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 1:57 of the first period on a 5-on-3 power play, redirecting the puck into the net after it slid between his legs.

Gauthier extended it to 2-0 at 2:54, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle during the second penalty.

"It's just tough when you let up two goals early in the game and you give them power plays," Thompson said. "You get their big guys going, feeling the puck, making plays. Not a spot you want to be in, but I thought our group was pretty calm on the bench."

Tyson Kozak cut it to 2-1 at 10:03 when he scored on a one-timer from just inside the blue line with traffic in front of Husso.