Tuch breaks tie in third, Capitals edge Predators for third straight win

Ross Colton continued the back-and-forth battle by tying it 3-3 on Adam Edstrom’s rebound at 6:34 of the third period.

“We got better and better as the game went along,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “I thought the second (period) was good, and then the third was really strong, even though they tied that game up. I thought we had a lot of good looks, played strong, (made) smart decisions. Guys played the right way in the third period and did a good job.”

Tuch required the second fewest games (12) in Capitals history to reach the 10-goal mark. Only Dino Ciccarelli (nine games in 1988-89) accomplished the feat quicker.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Tuch said. “I just want to keep it going and keep winning games. That’s the best part of it all.”

NOTES: Nashville inducted longtime coach and former general manager Barry Trotz into the Predators Golden Hall before the game. … Alex Ovechkin had three shots on goal in 10:56 of ice time in his final regular-season game at Bridgestone Arena. … Trotz, who won the Stanley Cup as coach of the Capitals in 2018, and Josi presented Ovechkin with a custom Gibson acoustic guitar earlier in the day. … Ovechkin recorded the 874th regular-season win of his career, matching Jaromir Jagr for the seventh most in NHL history. … St. Ivany became the first player in team history to record multiple assists in each of his first two games. He is also the fifth defenseman in the past 30 years to record multiple assists in each of his first two games with a franchise. … Hutson is the fifth rookie defenseman in Capitals history to have a multigoal game.