Tuch breaks tie in third, Capitals edge Predators for third straight win

Hutson scores twice for Washington; Forsberg gets two more goals for Nashville

Capitals at Predators | Recap

By Russell Vannozzi
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Alex Tuch scored the go-ahead goal at 10:09 of the third period, and the Washington Capitals extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-3 victory against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

Tuch collected Jordan Kyrou’s feed from below the goal line and rifled a wrist shot from the left face-off dot over Juuse Saros’ blocker to break a 3-3 tie with his 10th of the season.

The 30-year-old forward has five goals on a three-game goal streak and leads the NHL with five game-winning goals.

“Some of those are a little lucky,” Tuch said. “Some of them are (when) the opponent gets a late goal or something like that. I think our whole group has just been rolling. I’ve been able to cash in on a couple goals. My linemates have been unbelievable. I’ve played with a bunch of different guys this year, and we just keep on pressing. I think everyone’s building chemistry with one another.”

WSH@NSH: Tuch nets his 10th goal of season

Cole Hutson had his first two-goal game in the NHL for the Capitals (8-4-0), who won 5-2 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Aliaksei Protas and Jack St. Ivany each had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves.

Filip Forsberg scored two goals, Roman Josi had three assists, and Saros made 25 saves for the Predators (4-4-5), who are 1-2-2 in their past five games.

“I thought it was a good performance tonight. We just didn’t get anything out of it,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “There were little lulls where we made some mistakes and let in some goals a little bit uncharacteristically, and we just couldn’t grab that extra goal later.”

Forsberg put the Predators ahead 1-0 during a 5-on-3 power play at 12:48 of the first period. He one-timed Josi’s cross-ice feed from the left face-off dot, scoring on the man-advantage for the third consecutive game.

Hutson tied it 1-1 at 16:13, pinpointing a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle to beat Saros on the near side.

“I took a look up and saw a little space, so kind of just a hope play,” Hutson said. “I’m lucky it went in.”

WSH@NSH: Hutson knots it up in opening period

Boone Jenner gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 4:15 of the second period. After winning a face-off, Jenner followed Martin Fehervary’s shot from the point and wristed the rebound past a screened Saros.

Forsberg evened the score 2-2 at 9:09 when Josi swatted a loose puck toward the crease, where Forsberg picked it up and maneuvered around Lindgren for an open look at the net. 

Forsberg has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past three games.

Hutson roofed a snap shot under the crossbar to put Washington back in front 3-2 at 13:46.

WSH@NSH: Hutson lights lamp again in 2nd period

Ross Colton continued the back-and-forth battle by tying it 3-3 on Adam Edstrom’s rebound at 6:34 of the third period.

“We got better and better as the game went along,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “I thought the second (period) was good, and then the third was really strong, even though they tied that game up. I thought we had a lot of good looks, played strong, (made) smart decisions. Guys played the right way in the third period and did a good job.”

Tuch required the second fewest games (12) in Capitals history to reach the 10-goal mark. Only Dino Ciccarelli (nine games in 1988-89) accomplished the feat quicker.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Tuch said. “I just want to keep it going and keep winning games. That’s the best part of it all.”

NOTES: Nashville inducted longtime coach and former general manager Barry Trotz into the Predators Golden Hall before the game. … Alex Ovechkin had three shots on goal in 10:56 of ice time in his final regular-season game at Bridgestone Arena. … Trotz, who won the Stanley Cup as coach of the Capitals in 2018, and Josi presented Ovechkin with a custom Gibson acoustic guitar earlier in the day. … Ovechkin recorded the 874th regular-season win of his career, matching Jaromir Jagr for the seventh most in NHL history. … St. Ivany became the first player in team history to record multiple assists in each of his first two games. He is also the fifth defenseman in the past 30 years to record multiple assists in each of his first two games with a franchise. … Hutson is the fifth rookie defenseman in Capitals history to have a multigoal game.

Related Content

Trotz inducted into Predators Golden Hall

NHL teams bid farewell to Ovechkin during final season

Latest News

Thompson gets natural hat trick, Sabres use six-goal run to outlast Ducks

Kings blow four-goal lead in third, recover for OT win against Senators

Smith scores twice, Sharks rally in third period to stun Canucks

Schaefer scores second goal in OT, Islanders recover to edge Wild

Caufield, Newhook each scores twice, Canadiens top Stars

Thomas, Broberg get 3 points each in Blues victory against Bruins

Unmasked: Unique goggles offer new way for goalies to track pucks

European notebook: Gulyayev among defensemen contributing offense

NHL Central Scouting players to watch list built to serve as complementary piece for teams

Nordstrom ready to make history with upcoming Hockey Hall of Fame induction

Holmberg gets career-high 4 points, Lightning defeat slumping Jets

Red Wings defeat Blackhawks after suspending Larkin

Kochetkov wins ninth straight to open season, Hurricanes hold off Blue Jackets

Cooley completes hat trick with one second left, Mammoth top Penguins in OT

Red Wings prepared to 'wait as long as necessary' to trade Larkin

Larkin suspended by Red Wings, won't play until traded

Lightning, fans celebrate Kucherov becoming team's career scoring leader

Kane receives warm ovation from Red Wings fans in return to Detroit