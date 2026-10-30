Hodgson to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Senators game

Hayden Hodgson will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.
The Ottawa Senators forward is facing discipline for boarding/charging against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke on Thursday.
Forward facing discipline for boarding/charging against Kings defenseman Clarke
© Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images
Hayden Hodgson will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.
The Ottawa Senators forward is facing discipline for boarding/charging against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke on Thursday.
The incident occurred at 11:15 of the second period of the Senators' 6-5 loss at Crypto.com Arena. Hodgson received a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct.
Clarke did not return.
The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: boarding/charging. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.
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