On Tap: Devils likely to go back to Hellebuyck against Golden Knights

Catton mouse game

Berkly Catton can extend his point streak to six games when the Seattle Kraken visit the Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, SNP, KONG, Prime Video). The 20-year-old forward has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 13 games this season, including six points (two goals, four assists) during his current run. Catton had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 66 games as a rookie with Seattle last season. The Kraken (8-4-1) have won three of their past four games to climb into third in the Pacific Division with 17 points. The Flames (5-7-0) will try to get back on track after having a four-game winning streak end with a 4-0 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.