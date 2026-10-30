There are three games on the NHL schedule Friday. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
On Tap: Devils likely to go back to Hellebuyck against Golden Knights
Tkachuks look to keep up torrid pace for Panthers; Catton eyes point in sixth straight for Kraken
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‘Helle’ Raiser II?
Connor Hellebuyck could make his second start with the New Jersey Devils (8-5-0) when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-1) for a Nevada Day matinee (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN+). The goalie, who was acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23, stopped 17 of 18 shots in a 5-1 victory against the Dallas Stars in his Devils debut on Tuesday. This will be the finale of a three-game road trip for New Jersey, which had a four-game winning streak end with a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Captain Nico Hischier (497 points; 206 goals, 291 assists in 622 games) is three points from becoming the sixth player in Devils history to reach 500.
Mitchcraft
Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner will attempt to get a point in his ninth consecutive game. Marner has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in his past eight games and was not cooled off by missing two games for the birth of his son, Bennett, on Oct. 22. The 29-year-old has a point in 10 of his 12 games this season and is third on Vegas with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists).
Oh, brother
Forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will try to continue their recent surge when they host the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3, TVAS). Matthew (15 points; one goal, 14 assists) and Brady (14 points; eight goals, six assists) have combined for 29 points in their past seven games, and Florida (7-4-2) is 5-2-0 during that span. Matthew Tkachuk (16 assists in 13 games) and defenseman Seth Jones (14 assists in 13 games) can become the ninth set of teammates in NHL history to get 15 assists in a single October.
Set to take flight
The Jets (4-6-3) will try to avenge a 5-1 loss to the Panthers in Winnipeg on Tuesday. Winnipeg has lost seven straight (0-5-2) after opening the season 4-1-1. Center Mark Scheifele needs one power-play goal to tie Paul MacLean (97) for third in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history. Florida begins a three-game homestand after playing 10 of their first 13 games on the road.
Catton mouse game
Berkly Catton can extend his point streak to six games when the Seattle Kraken visit the Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, SNP, KONG, Prime Video). The 20-year-old forward has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 13 games this season, including six points (two goals, four assists) during his current run. Catton had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 66 games as a rookie with Seattle last season. The Kraken (8-4-1) have won three of their past four games to climb into third in the Pacific Division with 17 points. The Flames (5-7-0) will try to get back on track after having a four-game winning streak end with a 4-0 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
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The schedule
New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN+)
Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3, TVAS)
Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, SNP, KONG, Prime Video)