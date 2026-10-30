Holmberg gets career-high 4 points, Lightning defeat slumping Jets

Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (8-3-1), who are undefeated at home this season (6-0-0). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves.

"He kind of plays exactly like us," Hagel said of Holmberg, who was on a line with him and Cirelli. "He's like a Swiss Army knife. You can almost compare him and Tony a little bit. He's always had that offensive skill. We ask him to do whatever and he's going to do it. I've always enjoyed his game."

Neal Pionk scored twice, Kyle Connor and Dylan Samberg each had a goal and an assist, and Mark Scheifele had three assists for the Jets (4-6-3), who are 0-5-2 in their past seven. Cole Perfetti had two assists.

Stuart Skinner allowed five goals on 21 shots before he was replaced by Nico Daws to begin the third period. Daws made nine saves in his Jets debut.

The 25-year-old goalie was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 23 along with forwards Dawson Mercer and Nick Bjugstad, the rights to unsigned draft choice Alexander Command, the Devils’ own second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and their seventh-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft in exchange for goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

"It's pretty frustrating, a three-minute span late in the second period when we gave up the three goals," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. "You're pro hockey players, that's professionalism, you have a job to do. Competing on a PK (is a) thing that we talked about. We turned pucks over, we got beat on the rush. It's very frustrating."

Brayden Point gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 2:20 of the first period, scoring with a shot from above the left hash marks off a pass from Nikita Kucherov.

Pionk tied it 1-1 at 17:45. He collected a feed from Perfetti and beat Vasilevskiy with a slap shot from the blue line.

Conor Geekie put the Lightning ahead 2-1 at 9:43 of the second period with a chip-in from close range to finish a 2-on-1 rush with Dominic James, who provided the pass.

Cirelli extended the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 15:56, beating Haydn Fleury to the blue paint to score after Gage Goncalves sent the puck to the net.

"We scored a couple of goals in the second period," Holmberg said. "It was pretty good. We were finishing today, but I think we can play a little better than this."