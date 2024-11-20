NHL Buzz: Domi placed on injured reserve by Toronto

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Max Domi was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Nov. 16, with a lower-body injury.

The forward missed practice Nov. 12 because of maintenance and coach Craig Berube has said he was playing through a lingering injury. He has six assists in 19 games but has gone 13 straight without a point.

"He needs some time off, he needs some rest to get healthy, that's the bottom line," Berube said. "He practiced yesterday but wasn't doing well. That [we only play once before Sunday] was a big part of the [decision], for sure. He wants to play but we have to do what is best for him too … get some rest and get healed up."

Nikita Grebenkin will make his NHL debut when the Maple Leafs play the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS). The team is then off until hosting the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.

The 21-year-old forward was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 13 games of his first season in North America.

"He's got good hands in tight, he's big and strong," Berube said. "He's got jam." -- Dave McCarthy

Columbus Blue Jackets

David Jiricek was assigned to Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

The defenseman had one assist in six games this season and has been a healthy scratch for 12 games.

Jiricek, the No. 6 pick by Columbus at the 2022 NHL Draft, has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 53 NHL games.

Forward Mikael Pyyhtia, who has one goal in 17 games with the Blue Jackets this season, was also assigned to Cleveland.

The Blue Jackets host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSUN).

Utah Hockey Club

Connor Ingram is day to day with an upper-body injury and has remained in Utah for further evaluation.

Ingram made nine saves on 13 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday. The goaltender is 6-4-3 with a 3.61 goals-against average and .871 save percentage in 13 games.

Utah recalled goalie Jaxson Stauber from Tucson of the AHL on an emergency basis.

Stauber is 5-2-0 with a 2.29 GAA and .930 save percentage in seven games this season. The 25-year-old has played in six career NHL games (5-1-0).

Utah begins a four-game road trip at the Boston Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NESN, SNO, TVAS).

New York Rangers

Filip Chytil will rejoin the Rangers in Calgary on Wednesday for the last two of a four-game road trip.

The forward has an upper-body injury believed to be sustained in a collision with teammate K'Andre Miller during a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks last Thursday. The 25-year-old was not with New York for a 2-0 win at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday and didn't play in a 4-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Chytil will meet up with the Rangers before their game at the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

"That's always a good thing," said coach Peter Laviolette, who wouldn't say if Chytil will practice or play in Calgary. "Right now, he's just coming back and joining us. … He's coming back to join us and then we'll make those decisions."

New York wraps up the road trip at Edmonton on Saturday.

Chytil has nine points (four goals, five assists) and a plus-11 rating in 15 games this season despite averaging 13:40 of ice time playing on the third line. He has 153 points (68 goals, 85 assists) in 352 NHL games over eight seasons with New York.

"He had a really good start to the season," Laviolette said. "When you take a player out like that, it definitely, you know, the balance becomes different." -- Kevin Woodley