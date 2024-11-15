NHL Buzz: Andersen going to be out 'way longer' than week to week for Hurricanes

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Carolina Hurricanes

Frederik Andersen has a lower-body injury that is going to keep the goalie out "way longer" than week to week, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday.

Andersen has not played since he made 18 saves in a 4-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 26.

"We were hoping it was going to be week to week, but now it's going to be way longer," Brind'Amour. "Let's just leave it at that because I don't have much to go on."

The Hurricanes also could be without goalie Pyotr Kochetkov when they host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TVAS2, SN1). He made 15 saves before leaving during the third period of a 4-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday because of an undisclosed injury. Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker collided with Kochetkov on a goal by Utah forward Jack McBain.

"[Kochetkov] is probably doubtful for [Saturday]," Brind'Amour said. "We will make that assessment in the next little while."

Spencer Martin, who made two saves on three shots in relief of Kochetkov against Utah, likely will start Saturday. The Hurricanes also play the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

The Hurricanes remain without forward Seth Jarvis, who has missed the past two games because of an undisclosed injury. He did not practice Friday.

"We're obviously being really cautious with him," Brind'Amour said. "I was expecting maybe to see him out there in the next few days, but that's probably unlikely now. I think maybe next week we will get him out there."

Jarvis has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 13 games. -- Kurt Dusterberg

Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello was placed on injured reserve Friday and is week to week following surgery for a lower-body injury sustained during a 3-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Zuccarello left the game at 12:52 of the first period after being hit in the midsection by a shot from teammate Brock Faber.

“I don’t know for sure [how long Zuccarello will be out]," coach John Hynes said Friday. "I would probably say 3-4 weeks maybe."

Forward Joel Eriksson Ek also sustained a lower-body injury Thursday and is considered day to day.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin, who was out Thursday because of an upper-body injury sustained during a 2-1 overtime loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, also is day to day.

The Wild (11-2-3), who are second in the Central Division, host the Dallas Stars (10-5-0) on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+).

"Neither one of them is ruled out for [Saturday]," Hynes said of Eriksson Ek and Brodin. "But right now, they are truly day to day."

Hynes said the Wild likely will recall a forward from Iowa of the American Hockey League before the game Saturday. -- Jessi Pierce

Buffalo Sabres

Tage Thompson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen each could return from a lower-body injury when the Sabres play at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Thompson skated on his own before practice Friday. He left during the second period of a 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday and did not play in a 4-3 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

"He's just not ready to play yet," coach Lindy Ruff said. "I think we'd be looking at Wednesday."

Luukkonen was a full participant at practice Friday after not dressing for the game Thursday.

"I feel like we're just trying to be smart with it now," Ruff said.

Neither player will be in the lineup when the Sabres play at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B).

"We just feel with where the schedule is, why push him when we have four or five more days," Ruff said.

Buffalo also could be without Jordan Greenway against Philadelphia. The forward left practice early Friday because of what Ruff called a "nagging ailment" that Greenway has been playing through.

"Today it bothered him enough that he had to leave the ice," Ruff said.

The Sabres could recall a forward from Rochester of the American Hockey League if Greenway is unable to play. -- Heather Engel

Pittsburgh Penguins

Matt Nieto will play his first NHL game in nearly a year when the Penguins play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE).

The 32-year-old forward sustained an injury to his left knee Nov. 30, 2023, and underwent reconstructive surgery on the medial collateral ligament in May.

"Obviously really excited," Nieto said after the Penguins morning skate Friday. "It's been a long year, but I'm excited to get back out there with the guys and compete."

Nieto scored one goal in two games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the American Hockey League before being recalled Thursday.

"Couldn't be happier," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's gone through a lot to get himself back into this position. He's just a terrific teammate. He's a popular guy in our room. He brings juice when he plays. He's fast. He's tenacious. He's a real good penalty killer.

"For him to go through what he's gone through, multiple surgeries and all the rehab that he's gone through to get himself to this point is remarkable, and we're all thrilled for him." -- Craig Merz

Anaheim Ducks

Robby Fabbri is expected to be out for six weeks after surgery Friday for a torn meniscus.

The forward had sustained a lower-body injury during the third period of a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, and did not play in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Fabbri, along with defenseman Cam Fowler, had been placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Fowler will miss his fourth straight game because of an upper-body injury when the Ducks play the Detroit Red Wings on Friday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, SNP, SNO, SNE).

The Ducks also will be without defenseman Urho Vaakanainen on Friday because of an undisclosed injury sustained Wednesday.

Defenseman Drew Helleson, who was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will make his season debut. -- Dan Arritt

Detroit Red Wings

Alex Lyon will start in goal for the Red Wings when they play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, SNP, SNO, SNE).

Lyon sustained a lower-body injury during practice Nov. 7 and has missed the past three games. He last played Oct. 30.

"Just going to go and try my hardest," Lyon said after the morning skate Friday.

Lyon started five of the Red Wings' first 10 games, going 2-3-0 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.

The Red Wings had sent goalie Ville Husso to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday. -- Dan Arritt