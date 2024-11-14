NHL Buzz: Bennett game-time decision for Panthers against Devils

Thompson, Luukkonen out for Sabres; Hakanpaa makes Maple Leafs debut after injury

Bennett_Panthers_moves-puck

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett will be a game-time decision when the Panthers host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1).

The forward took part in the morning skate after missing a 4-1 loss to the Devils on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury.

"He seems fine, seems ready to go,'' Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "If he felt good today, it was our expectation is that he comes back. We won't declare him playing until he gets through warmup and looks right."

Jesper Boqvist replaced Bennett as center on Florida's second line Tuesday. He was to the left of Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk during the skate.

"You are always looking ahead to see what might work,'' Maurice said. "I have been interested in seeing Jesper on the left side of that line for two or three weeks now. … We just haven't had the chance to do it.'' -- George Richards

Buffalo Sabres

Tage Thompson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will not play for the Sabres against the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

"Both guys are doing good but will not play," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said.

Thompson (lower body) was not on the ice for an optional morning skate. The forward left a 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, playing one shift before exiting, and did not practice Wednesday. He has 11 goals in 16 games.

Luukkonen (undisclosed) briefly was on the ice and took some shots before leaving. The goalie did not practice Wednesday; he was pulled Monday after allowing four goals on 18 shots in two periods.

"'Upie' had a good day today," Ruff said. "I'm anticipating if not Saturday, he's ready for the next game."

Goalie Devon Levi was in the starter's net and could start against the Blues. Buffalo claimed James Reimer off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Mattias Samuelsson is out "weeks" because of a lower-body injury, Ruff said Wednesday. The defenseman was back in the lineup Monday after being scratched for three straight games but left in the second period and did not return. He got tangled up with Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky in a scrum at the front of the net and fell to the ice.

He is expected to return this season.

"It's not something that's going to be the whole year," Ruff said. "And right now it doesn't look like something that he has to be operated on." -- Heather Engel

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jani Hakanpaa was activated off long-term injured reserve and made his Maple Leafs debut in a 4-3 overtime win at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old defenseman played 15:36 and was minus-1 after missing the first 17 games because of a lower-body injury. He signed a one-year, $1.47 million contract with Toronto on Sept. 11 and had last played an NHL game March 16. He missed the final 13 games of the 2023-24 regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Dallas Stars because of a knee injury.

Hakanpaa, who was paired with Morgan Rielly at practice Monday, did not have a point in two games while on a conditioning loan with Toronto of the American Hockey League.

He has 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 288 regular-season games with the Ducks, Hurricanes and Stars and four points (one goal, three assists) in 33 playoff games.

Anaheim Ducks

Cam Fowler and Robby Fabbri were placed on injured reserve by the Ducks prior to a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Fowler, a defenseman who's on pace to play his 1,000th NHL game next month, has missed three games because of an upper-body injury. He's eligible to be activated when Anaheim (5-7-2) hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, the finale of a six-game homestand.

The 32-year-old has two assists in 12 games.

Fabbri, a forward acquired in a trade with the Red Wings on July 3 for goalie Gage Alexander, sustained a lower-body injury during the third period of a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has two goals in 14 games for Anaheim, which is averaging a League-low 2.20 goals per game.

Center Jansen Harkins and defenseman Drew Helleson were recalled from San Diego of the AHL. -- Dan Arritt

Top moments of Wednesday night's action

Boston Bruins

Hampus Lindholm will be out multiple weeks because of a lower-body injury, coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday.

The defenseman left a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday after blocking a shot by Blues defenseman Justin Faulk at 4:34 of the first period.

Lindholm has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 17 games this season, his fourth with the Bruins.

Boston recalled defenseman Jordan Oesterle from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

The Bruins (8-7-2), who have won two of their past three (2-0-1), visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN).

