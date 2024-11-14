NHL Buzz: Bennett game-time decision for Panthers against Devils

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett will be a game-time decision when the Panthers host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1).

The forward took part in the morning skate after missing a 4-1 loss to the Devils on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury.

"He seems fine, seems ready to go,'' Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "If he felt good today, it was our expectation is that he comes back. We won't declare him playing until he gets through warmup and looks right."

Jesper Boqvist replaced Bennett as center on Florida's second line Tuesday. He was to the left of Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk during the skate.

"You are always looking ahead to see what might work,'' Maurice said. "I have been interested in seeing Jesper on the left side of that line for two or three weeks now. … We just haven't had the chance to do it.'' -- George Richards

Buffalo Sabres

Tage Thompson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will not play for the Sabres against the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

"Both guys are doing good but will not play," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said.

Thompson (lower body) was not on the ice for an optional morning skate. The forward left a 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, playing one shift before exiting, and did not practice Wednesday. He has 11 goals in 16 games.

Luukkonen (undisclosed) briefly was on the ice and took some shots before leaving. The goalie did not practice Wednesday; he was pulled Monday after allowing four goals on 18 shots in two periods.

"'Upie' had a good day today," Ruff said. "I'm anticipating if not Saturday, he's ready for the next game."

Goalie Devon Levi was in the starter's net and could start against the Blues. Buffalo claimed James Reimer off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Mattias Samuelsson is out "weeks" because of a lower-body injury, Ruff said Wednesday. The defenseman was back in the lineup Monday after being scratched for three straight games but left in the second period and did not return. He got tangled up with Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky in a scrum at the front of the net and fell to the ice.

He is expected to return this season.

"It's not something that's going to be the whole year," Ruff said. "And right now it doesn't look like something that he has to be operated on." -- Heather Engel