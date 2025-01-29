NHL Buzz: Hischier week to week for Devils with upper-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New Jersey Devils

Nico Hischier is week to week for the Devils because of an upper-body injury.

"It's something I think they'll evaluate again next week and then take it from there," coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday. "But he won't be available this week for sure."

Hischier, a center and New Jersey's captain, took a cross-check up high late in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and did not play the remaining 2:10 of the period. He returned to the bench to begin the third period and was on the ice for a 36-second shift before returning to the locker room.

He will miss his second straight game when the Devils host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT).

"Nico is a guy we lean on for so much, whether it's power play, penalty-kill, 4-on-4, end of the game, start of the game, who to go to for a voice ... it's Nico," forward Nathan Bastian said. "When he's gone you need a collection of guys to step up, probably everyone, so hopefully we can come together and show that we can miss our top guys and still be the team we are."

Hischier leads New Jersey with 24 goals in 51 games and is second among forwards with an average ice time of 20:21.

The Devils are already without goalie Jacob Markstrom, who was injured in a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 22; he will be out 4-6 weeks because of a sprained MCL in his knee. -- Mike G. Morreale

Toronto Maple Leafs

Max Pacioretty will return against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWI).

The forward has missed the previous three games after taking a puck to the head in the Maple Leafs' 7-3 win against the Canadiens on Jan. 18. Pacioretty practiced at left wing Tuesday on a line with center Fraser Minten and right wing Nicholas Robertson.

"It's one of those things where you need to make sure you feel really, really good when you come in because there is no point at this time of the year with where the team is at, where I'm at, to come in and not feel great," Pacioretty said Tuesday. "Got my first practice out of the way and I feel up to speed. It was a tough one but a good one, in the sense that I feel ready for a game."

Center John Tavares (lower body, five games missed) and left wing Matthew Knies (upper body, one game missed) each skated prior to practice. They will not play Wednesday but will travel on Toronto's upcoming four-game road trip.

"I think (Knies) is close. It's improving every day. He was out there today doing more and more," coach Craig Berube said.

Anthony Stolarz participated in his first full practice for the Maple Leafs on Tuesday since having a knee procedure Dec. 18.

The goalie has missed the past 21 games after sustaining the injury in a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 12.

Stolarz said he has no target date for a return. Berube said he's not putting any pressure on Stolarz to return. However, Berube said it's possible Stolarz could play prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off (Feb. 12-20).

Stolarz, who is in his first season with the Maple Leafs, is 9-5-2 and was leading the NHL in save percentage (.927) and was second in goals-against average (2.15) at the time of the injury. -- Dave McCarthy

St. Louis Blues

Brandon Saad was placed on waivers Tuesday.

The forward, who signed a five-year, $22.5 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) July 29, 2021, has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 43 games this season, and has bounced in and out of the lineup.

"Obviously the production's not there," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Wednesday. "… There's been a group that's been here for a while that things don't seem to be changing. Collectively, you have to start chipping further and further up."

Saad, who has two seasons remaining on his contract, will report to Springfield of the American Hockey League if unclaimed by 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

"'Saader' has been a very productive Blue for a long time," coach Jim Montgomery said. "Today's not an easy day on him and his family. I have a lot of empathy for him because it's not easy. It's a result-oriented league. He hasn't been producing at the levels that he has been in the past, but that doesn't take away what he's done for us as a Blue.

"I think if you look at a lot of players on our team individually, it's been similar to our team, the inconsistency of our team has been inconsistent because a lot of individuals have been inconsistent. Not only with production but with their impact from game to game."

Saad has scored at least 20 goals seven times in his career but has scored in just three games this season, two two-goal games, and most recently, a hat trick against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 3.

The Blues (23-24-4) have lost three straight and trail the Calgary Flames by five points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

"At the end of the day, we all need to play better, every individual, every guy," captain Brayden Schenn said. "Obviously, it's been up and down for Saader. He's a heck of a player that can still score goals, that can still play in this league. Obviously, hopefully he finds a fit somewhere else. He's a good teammate. As players, you put it on yourself because you don't want to see guys in these positions continuously get traded or waived, or whatever it may be. That's obviously a problem that we have to fix internally to help each other out more."

Armstrong indicated he's tried to accommodate Saad in trading the 32-year-old but has been unsuccessful.

Saad has a full no-trade clause this year and a 12-team modified no-trade clause for 2025-26.

"Right now, the cap is tight," Armstrong said. "Statistically, he's not having a great year and he's got another year left. If we could find a match, we would try. We don't make these decisions, wake up one day and not try and cultivate the best … I'd like to put the players in the best situations and also get the best return for the Blues … We don't try and not get the best assets that we can. The market speaks and then you just react."

In four seasons with St. Louis, Saad has 144 points (76 goals, 68 assists) in 274 games. -- Lou Korac