NHL Buzz: Pulock, Hogberg out indefinitely, placed on injured reserve by Islanders

New York Islanders

Ryan Pulock and Marcus Hogberg are out indefinitely with upper-body injuries sustained during a 3-2 overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Pulock, a defenseman, left 15 seconds into his first shift after he got tangled up with Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake behind the Islanders net. He has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) and is plus-7 in 48 games while averaging 21:55 of ice time.

Hogberg was replaced in goal by Ilya Sorokin for overtime after he made 24 saves. It appeared he injured his right hand following a save on a slap shot from Shayne Gostisbehere before the two collided just outside of the crease. Hogberg is 2-2-0 with a 1.45 goals-against average and .947 save percentage in seven games (five starts).

“You don't like losing players -- there's no doubt about it, especially the way they both were playing,” coach Patrick Roy said Monday. “They were playing really well for us. So, I mean, they’re bad losses and important ones, but at the same time, it gives opportunities to other guys to take advantage of it.”

With Semyon Varlamov (lower body) still on long-term injured reserve, goalie Jakub Skarek was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Monday. Skarek is 5-11-1 with a 3.22 GAA and .895 save percentage in 20 AHL games.

Noah Dobson, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 20, is week to week and also on LTIR. Dobson leads Islanders defensemen in goals (six), assists (18), points (24) and average time on ice (24:01). Defenseman Tony DeAngelo was signed for the remainder of the season and made his Islanders debut Saturday.

“It's honestly laughable at this point,” forward Mathew Barzal said. “It's just, like, when's it going to stop? But at the end of the day, we've banded together throughout every injury this season. [Pulock and Hogberg] are two real key guys for us. We’ll just have to find a way.”

New York hosts the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). -- Stefen Rosner