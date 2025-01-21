Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Zegras expected to return from knee injury for Ducks against Panthers
Doughty practices with Kings; Poehling placed on IR by Flyers
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Anaheim Ducks
Trevor Zegras is expected to return from a torn meniscus in his right knee against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SCRIPPS).
The Ducks forward was injured late in the first period of a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 4.
"During the process, it's a bit frustrating," Zegras said Monday. "You want to play, you want to get back out there."
Zegras has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 24 games this season. He was limited to 31 games last season because of a groin injury and a broken ankle.
"You hate missing games, (especially) after last season," he said. "I feel good. I feel confident and strong and ready to go."
Zegras practiced on a line Monday with center Leo Carlsson and left wing Alex Killorn. He was also on the second power-play unit.
Anaheim (18-22-6) was not shut out its first 41 games this season but has been held scoreless in three of the past five, including a 3-0 loss at Florida on Saturday, to drop to last in the NHL in goals per game (2.37). -- Dan Arritt
Los Angeles Kings
Drew Doughty practiced with the Kings on Monday for the first time since breaking his left ankle in a preseason game against the Golden Knights on Sept. 25.
The defenseman practiced in a noncontact jersey and participated in three- and four-man drills. He also skated on his own at the other end of the ice while his teammates did special teams work.
“It was awesome,” forward Trevor Moore said. “We missed Drew a lot; I think it’s no secret. His energy, his elite hockey sense is missed on our team, so we’re happy to see him out there.”
Doughty, 35, had 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games last season and finished second in the NHL in time on ice per game (25:48).
It didn’t take long for Doughty to make his presence known, forward Trevor Lewis said.
“He was already hooting and hollering out there the first day back, so it’s great to have him,” Lewis said.
Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller does not know when Doughty will be able to make his season debut.
“You can ask that question. I don’t know when, and that’s the honest answer,” Hiller said. “But I would say this, it’s coming. It’s coming, and it’s hopefully not too far away.”
Alex Laferriere remains out because of an upper-body injury. The forward did not play in a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, and Hiller expects Laferriere to miss the home game against the Panthers on Wednesday.
Laferriere is third on the Kings in goals (13) and points (26) and is plus-11 in 41 games.
“I don’t know when he’ll be back,” Hiller said. -- Dan Greenspan
Philadelphia Flyers
Ryan Poehling (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by the Flyers on Monday.
The forward was injured on a hit by Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov during the first period of Philadelphia's 5-3 win on Jan. 16 and missed a 3-1 victory at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
Tsyplakov received a three-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head.
"That type of situation with a head injury, there's ups and downs, day to day," coach John Tortorella said. "Haven't checked in with Tommy [Alva, head athletic trainer] today, but I'm not sure what the timetable is. Those things I leave up to Tommy and 'Poehls' and they'll come to me. I think each day he's getting better."
Forward Scott Laughton missed practice Monday. Tortorella said he was unsure if Laughton would be available to play against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP, SN1).
The Flyers recalled forward Rodrigo Abols from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday. The 29-year-old could make his NHL debut; he has has 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 34 AHL games.
"Just keep my game simple," Abols said after practice Monday. "It's a dream come true get an opportunity to play here, so make the most of it and use the strengths that I have and see from there." -- Adam Kimelman