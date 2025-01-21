NHL Buzz: Zegras expected to return from knee injury for Ducks against Panthers

Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras is expected to return from a torn meniscus in his right knee against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SCRIPPS).

The Ducks forward was injured late in the first period of a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 4.

"During the process, it's a bit frustrating," Zegras said Monday. "You want to play, you want to get back out there."

Zegras has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 24 games this season. He was limited to 31 games last season because of a groin injury and a broken ankle.

"You hate missing games, (especially) after last season," he said. "I feel good. I feel confident and strong and ready to go."

Zegras practiced on a line Monday with center Leo Carlsson and left wing Alex Killorn. He was also on the second power-play unit.

Anaheim (18-22-6) was not shut out its first 41 games this season but has been held scoreless in three of the past five, including a 3-0 loss at Florida on Saturday, to drop to last in the NHL in goals per game (2.37). -- Dan Arritt