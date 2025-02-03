NHL Buzz: Marchenko out indefinitely for Blue Jackets with broken jaw 

Ottawa Senators

Josh Norris will be out “a couple weeks” with an undisclosed injury, Senators coach Travis Green said Monday.

The forward sustained the injury in the third period of a 6-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Norris has 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 50 games.

“I think we’ve done a good job of not focusing in on players that aren’t playing,” Green said. “Obviously Josh is a big part of our team, but we’re focusing in on the guys that are playing. Any time someone goes out, it’s another opportunity for someone else to come in. [Senators forward Cole Reinhardt] will draw in the lineup tonight, and someone else will play center.”

Ridly Greig is expected to take Norris’ place on the second line with David Perron and Drake Batherson for Ottawa (28-20-4) against the Nashville Predators on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET: FDSNSO, Prime, TVAS).

Linus Ullmark will serve as the backup goalie for Anton Forsberg. Ullmark, who has missed the past 18 games because of a back injury, is 12-7-2 with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in 23 games.

“We’ve done a really good job,” Ullmark said of his recovery. “There’s been good communication throughout this whole process ever since Day 1 on what to really expect. Obviously, there’s bumps along the way that you can’t really account for, but at the same time you’ve got to be mindful that it might happen and it might prolong things. It might go quicker than expected, but at the end of the day, it took the time that it took and I’m happy to be on the road and in the mix again.”

Ullmark is expected to play for Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20. He said his focus is on Ottawa’s four remaining regular-season games before the best-on-best tournament begins.

“I care about tonight’s game. That’s what’s important,” Ullmark said. “And then when we play these four games, I can start working and focus on the next task at hand. But for now, it’s just Ottawa Senators and it’s always going to be Ottawa Senators.” -- Robby Stanley