Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Marchenko out indefinitely for Blue Jackets with broken jaw
Norris to miss 'couple weeks' for Senators; Hampus Lindholm expected to remain out for Bruins through 4 Nations break
© Aaron Baker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Columbus Blue Jackets
Kirill Marchenko had surgery for a broken jaw and is out indefinitely for the Blue Jackets.
The forward sustained the injury when he was struck by a puck while sitting on the bench late in the second period of a 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday.
Marchenko, who was placed on injured reserve Monday, leads Columbus in goals (21) and plus/minus (plus-31) and has 55 points in 53 games.
Defenseman Dante Fabbro also left the game Sunday after he sustained an upper-body injury late in the first period.
“We lost our top pairing [defenseman] and our leading scorer, our top right winger,” Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli said after the game. “That’ll be rough for any team, but I think we responded well and did what we could. … I’m really hoping they are all good for next game, but we’ll see what the word is.”
Columbus (26-20-7) visits the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B).
Ottawa Senators
Josh Norris will be out “a couple weeks” with an undisclosed injury, Senators coach Travis Green said Monday.
The forward sustained the injury in the third period of a 6-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Norris has 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 50 games.
“I think we’ve done a good job of not focusing in on players that aren’t playing,” Green said. “Obviously Josh is a big part of our team, but we’re focusing in on the guys that are playing. Any time someone goes out, it’s another opportunity for someone else to come in. [Senators forward Cole Reinhardt] will draw in the lineup tonight, and someone else will play center.”
Ridly Greig is expected to take Norris’ place on the second line with David Perron and Drake Batherson for Ottawa (28-20-4) against the Nashville Predators on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET: FDSNSO, Prime, TVAS).
Linus Ullmark will serve as the backup goalie for Anton Forsberg. Ullmark, who has missed the past 18 games because of a back injury, is 12-7-2 with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in 23 games.
“We’ve done a really good job,” Ullmark said of his recovery. “There’s been good communication throughout this whole process ever since Day 1 on what to really expect. Obviously, there’s bumps along the way that you can’t really account for, but at the same time you’ve got to be mindful that it might happen and it might prolong things. It might go quicker than expected, but at the end of the day, it took the time that it took and I’m happy to be on the road and in the mix again.”
Ullmark is expected to play for Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20. He said his focus is on Ottawa’s four remaining regular-season games before the best-on-best tournament begins.
“I care about tonight’s game. That’s what’s important,” Ullmark said. “And then when we play these four games, I can start working and focus on the next task at hand. But for now, it’s just Ottawa Senators and it’s always going to be Ottawa Senators.” -- Robby Stanley
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm is unlikely to return before the 4 Nations Face-Off, according to Bruins coach Joe Sacco.
The defenseman, who has been out since Nov. 12 with a lower-body injury, continues to skate but will most likely continue his rehab through the break for the best-on-best tournament, which will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.
“It’s unlikely that we’re going to see Hampus before the break,” Sacco said Monday. “We’re erring more on the side of caution with him right now, as far as that goes. That’s the plan right now.”
Sacco said Lindholm, who has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 17 games this season, has not experienced a setback in his recovery.
“It’s just that’s where we’re at in his progress,” Sacco said. “Get him ready for after the break, just be a little bit more cautious at that point. … I know that he wants to get back in here. It’s just a matter of time now.”
Boston (26-22-6) hosts Minnesota on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NESN, SNP. TVAS). -- Amalie Benjamin
Chicago Blackhawks
Artyom Levshunov was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday.
The 19-year-old defenseman, who was the No. 2 pick at the 2024 NHL Draft, has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 38 AHL games. Levshunov leads all AHL rookies and ranks second on Rockford with 112 shots on goal.
He missed training camp and the start of the season after blocking a shot with his right foot on Sept. 11.
“With the AHL currently in their All-Star break, we felt this would be a good opportunity for Arty’s development to come and get some NHL-level practice experience, something he was not able to do during training camp this season due to injury,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “While we don’t expect him to see any game action during his recall, we’re confident the experience will be a positive one for Arty as he continues on his development path.”
Chicago also placed defenseman Louis Crevier (concussion protocol) on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 1.
Forward Ryan Donato (maintenance) did not practice Monday.
The Blackhawks (16-31-5) host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. -- Tracey Myers
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brandon Halverson signed a two-year contract, including this season, with the Lightning on Monday.
The 28-year-old goalie is 12-7-7 with a 2.20 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and four shutouts in 26 games with Syracuse of the American Hockey League.
A second-round pick (No. 59) by the New York Rangers at the 2014 NHL Draft, Halverson has played one NHL game, allowing one goal on six shots in relief in New York’s 6-3 loss at the Ottawa Senators.
Tampa Bay (27-20-4) begins the first of two home games against the Senators on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, TSN5, RDS).