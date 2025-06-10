Hutson joins elite group as Calder Trophy winner with Canadiens

Lane Hutson's Calder Trophy win as the NHL's top rookie for 2024-25 ended a half-century-plus "drought" for the Montreal Canadiens.
The 21-year-old defenseman becomes the seventh Canadiens player to win the Calder, following Johnny Quilty (1941), Bernie Geoffrion (1952), Ralph Backstrom (1959), Bobby Rousseau (1962), Jacques Laperriere (1964) and Ken Dryden (1972).
Eight times in the history of the Calder Trophy, first awarded in 1932-33, a Canadiens player has been runner-up: 2012-13: Brendan Gallagher (won by Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers); 2003-04: Michael Ryder (Andrew Raycroft, Boston Bruins); 1984-85: Chris Chelios (Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins); 1967-68: Jacques Lemaire (Derek Sanderson, Bruins); 1963-64: John Ferguson (Laperriere); 1943-44: Bill Durnan (Gus Bodnar, Toronto Maple Leafs); 1942-43: Glen Harmon (Gaye Stewart, Maple Leafs); 1941-42: Buddy O'Connor (Grant Warwick, New York Rangers).