Hutson joins elite group as Calder Trophy winner with Canadiens

Quilty, the Canadiens' first winner, never won the Stanley Cup, but the five Canadiens who followed him won a combined 28 championships -- four by Rousseau, six each by the other four. Geoffrion, Laperriere and Dryden would earn election to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Dryden figures that he got word of his Calder win from the Canadiens, after the team had been informed by the NHL of the voting results.

The goalie's 152 points based on vote totals edged two forwards -- Buffalo Sabres' Richard Martin (132) and the Detroit Red Wings' Marcel Dionne (92).

"The Calder meant a lot to me then, as it does today," said Dryden, who won the 1971 Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the postseason before he was technically Calder-eligible.