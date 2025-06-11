Oilers considering lineup change for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final against Panthers

Stecher option for Edmonton on defense; Nugent-Hopkins game-time decision

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Edmonton Oilers are considering at least one change to their lineup for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“We haven’t confirmed that, we haven’t discussed that with our players yet, but there are some things we’ve been thinking about and there might be a lineup change,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday.

Edmonton trails 2-1 in the best-of-7 series after a 6-1 loss in Game 3 on Monday.

Troy Stecher is an option for Game 4; the Oilers defenseman has played in six of their 19 postseason games. He does not have a point and is plus-3 while averaging 15:57 of ice time.

“Troy’s been very valuable to our team through the regular season and playoffs,” Knoblauch said. “I think probably one thing we as a coaching staff appreciate a lot from Troy is how dependable he is. No matter if he’s playing big minutes, regularly, hasn’t played for a long period of time, anytime we’ve needed him, he’s given us really good minutes and usually is not making mistakes. As a defenseman, that’s really important.”

If Stecher does play, he would likely replace defenseman John Klingberg, who has four points (one goal, three assists) and is plus-2 in 18 playoff games. Klingberg had a costly turnover in Game 3 that led to Sam Reinhart’s goal at 3:00 of the second period to make it 3-1.

Klingberg also had a turnover in overtime of Game 2 on Friday that nearly led to a goal. Florida eventually won 5-4 in double overtime.

“John’s been great through the playoffs; he’s got us through a lot of runs, we wouldn’t have gotten through those rounds without the contributions that he made,” Knoblauch said. “At this time of the year, you want depth. You know there’s going to be injuries and things that you have to change up to your lineup.”

Knoblauch did not reveal his starting goalie for a second straight day. Stuart Skinner has allowed 13 goals on 97 shots through the first three games of the Final (3.74 goals-against average, .866 save percentage) and was pulled from Game 3 after allowing five goals on 23 shots.

Calvin Pickard stopped seven of eight in relief after entering at 3:27 of the third period. He is 6-0 this postseason with a 2.87 GAA and an .888 save percentage.

Pickard won four straight games in the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings after getting the start in Game 3. He then the first two games of the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights but sustained a lower body injury in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 2.

“Calvin was playing really well, but I think we’ve always felt confident in Calvin,” Knoblauch said. “Calvin has always been a guy that’s been able to come in and give us good, quality starts, whether he’s going back to back, (but) he hasn’t gone back to back very much.

“Last year, I don’t think there were any games back to back until the playoffs that (Pickard) played; this year, he was getting in back to back later in the year when ‘Stu’ was hurt, and then obviously the six games that he played in the playoffs he did tremendously well.”

Knoblauch also said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) will again be a game-time decision. The forward did not practice Tuesday and the Oilers did not skate Wednesday.

Nugent-Hopkins was a game-time decision for Game 3 but was able to play. He did not have a point in 15:34 of ice time, which included 5:48 on the power play and 3:51 on the penalty kill. He has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) and is plus-6 in 19 playoff games.

If Nugent-Hopkins is unavailable, he would likely be replaced by forward Jeff Skinner, who took his spot on the top line at practice Tuesday alongside center Connor McDavid and right wing Corey Perry.

Skinner has one goal and one assist in two playoff games. He has not played since scoring a goal in Game 5 of the conference final, a 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars on May 29.

