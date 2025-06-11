Oilers considering lineup change for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final against Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Edmonton Oilers are considering at least one change to their lineup for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“We haven’t confirmed that, we haven’t discussed that with our players yet, but there are some things we’ve been thinking about and there might be a lineup change,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday.

Edmonton trails 2-1 in the best-of-7 series after a 6-1 loss in Game 3 on Monday.

Troy Stecher is an option for Game 4; the Oilers defenseman has played in six of their 19 postseason games. He does not have a point and is plus-3 while averaging 15:57 of ice time.

“Troy’s been very valuable to our team through the regular season and playoffs,” Knoblauch said. “I think probably one thing we as a coaching staff appreciate a lot from Troy is how dependable he is. No matter if he’s playing big minutes, regularly, hasn’t played for a long period of time, anytime we’ve needed him, he’s given us really good minutes and usually is not making mistakes. As a defenseman, that’s really important.”

If Stecher does play, he would likely replace defenseman John Klingberg, who has four points (one goal, three assists) and is plus-2 in 18 playoff games. Klingberg had a costly turnover in Game 3 that led to Sam Reinhart’s goal at 3:00 of the second period to make it 3-1.