Makar of Avalanche surprised with Norris Trophy after golf outing

Cale Makar took in a round of golf with his friends and ended up taking home the Norris Trophy.

The Colorado Avalanche star was at home in Calgary recently and a little more than halfway through golfing, he stopped at his parents’ home.

Waiting there was his family and friends, along with the award given to the NHL’s top defenseman.

"My first thought was honestly that one of the boys that I was playing with won some golf trophy and it was a surprise," said Makar, who was announced as the winner on Wednesday. "Definitely wasn't on my radar, that's for sure."

Makar had 92 points (30 goals, 62 assists) and was plus-28 in 80 games this season. The 26-year-old became the ninth defenseman in NHL history to score at least 30 goals in one season and the first since Mike Green had 31 for the Washington Capitals in 2008-09.

"It's really special to have everyone here because he wouldn't be here if it wasn't for everyone else too," Makar's wife, Tracy, said. "I'm so proud of him."

Makar also set NHL career highs in power-play goals (12), short-handed goals (two) and shots on goal (246) while averaging 25:43 of ice time per game this season, third in the League among all skaters.

The Avalanche (49-29-4) finished third in the Central Division and lost to the Dallas Stars in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Any time you get recognized for something like this, it's very cool," Makar said. "It's very special to be able to (win) this a second time. To have the group of guys that we did -- it seems cliche to say, but it's truly a team award.

“We had a fun year and it'll be more fun hopefully continuing, but this one's for them."

Makar won the Norris in 2021-22 and finished third in voting each of the previous two seasons. He was runner-up in 2020-21.

"Even though he doesn't like surprises, his reaction today was awesome," Makar's mom Laura said.

Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, who won the Norris last season, and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets were the other finalists.

"You pinch yourself all the time, particularly this year, and then you see the trophy and it's surreal," Makar's dad Gary said.

2024-25 Norris Trophy Voting

Pts (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

1. Cale Makar, COL 1861 (176-13-2-0-0)

2. Zach Werenski, CBJ 1266 (13-132-38-7-1)

3. Quinn Hughes, VAN 918 (2-39-110-21-12)

4. Josh Morrissey, WPG 280 (0-5-18-41-32)

5. Victor Hedman, TBL 265 (0-1-11-55-38)

6. Rasmus Dahlin, BUF 120 (0-0-4-26-22)

7. Thomas Harley, DAL 60 (0-1-1-7-27)

8. Jaccob Slavin, CAR 60 (0-0-2-13-11)

9. Lane Hutson, MTL 42 (0-0-1-5-22)

10. Jake Sanderson, OTT 33 (0-0-0-9-6)

11. Evan Bouchard, EDM 29 (0-0-2-4-7)

12. Adam Fox, NYR 9 (0-0-1-0-4)