Schneider scores in OT, Rangers top Wild to end 4-game skid

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Braden Schneider scored at 1:51 of overtime to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.
Schneider skated in and scored on a backhander from the edge of the left circle to win it.
“I just [saw], they drove the defense back and I tried to take some middle ice, and I immediately wanted to shoot it, and brought it to my backhand and just put it in there,” Schneider said. “Luckily it went it, and thankfully it wasn’t goaltender interference, so it was a good cap-off to the night.”
Vincent Trocheck and Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers (32-28-6), who ended a four-game losing streak (0-2-2). Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves.
“I thought it was a really good game,” New York coach Peter Laviolette said. “It’s unfortunate to have six minutes of penalties in the third period. …But it is what it is. It’s six on the board, so ended up getting tied up. But big goal by Jonny to respond and put us back up 2-1. Overall, though, just a really good effort. Guys played extremely hard. Got a big win and moving on.”
Marcus Johansson and Frederick Gaudreau scored for the Wild (37-24-5), who have lost three of their past four (1-2-1). Jared Spurgeon had two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves.
“I give our guys a lot of credit,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I think we're playing extremely hard and strong attention to detail, playing the way you really need to win this time of year there. They're highly competitive games. Everyone's kind of jockeying for position. And it's the most intense time of year, you know, probably other than the playoffs, I think our guys have anted up for a while here now.
“So, it was good. I'm glad. Two come-from-behind goals in the third period. Obviously, you'd like to have two points, but at this time of year, every point matters.”
Trocheck gave New York a 1-0 lead at 6:45 of the second period, gathering his own rebound at the near post to beat Gustavsson up high with a wrist shot.
Shesterkin kept Minnesota off the board at 11:15, stopping Justin Brazeau point blank.
Johansson tied it 1-1 with one second left on the power play at 3:55 of the third period with a snap shot in the slot.
Brodzinski put the Rangers back ahead 2-1 at 6:38 with a wrist shot off a drop pass from Zac Jones on the rush.
“Felt like throughout this entire game, felt like we just got better and better,” Brodzinski said. “Late in games like this too, I know, coming down the stretch we’re going to need to be able to play in these one-goal games and kind of be comfortable in those games. So that was good. We’re resilient. We showed it last year. We can still be. This last little stretch here I think we take this and keep going.”
Gaudreau tied it 2-2 at 8:42 on a four-minute power play after a high-sticking double-minor against Jones. He turned and scored off a pass from Ryan Hartman near the right post.
“I think we pushed, you know, in between the second and the third,” Gaudreau said. “We just kept believing, kept our mind focused, and pushed and pushed and pushed. We want two (points) of course, but as of now we just take the one and keep moving forward and that’s it.”
NOTES: Shesterkin recorded his 157th career win and tied Dave Kerr for sixth most in Rangers history. … Schneider became the fifth Rangers defenseman to score an overtime goal at age 23 or younger. The others: Brian Leetch (two times; youngest: 21 years, 317 days on Jan. 14, 1990), K'Andre Miller (two times; youngest: 22 years, 65 days on March 27, 2022), Ryan McDonagh (22 years, 129 days on Oct. 20, 2011) and Reijo Ruotsalainen (23 years, 278 days on Jan. 4, 1984).