MONTREAL -- Sean Monahan scored with 2:12 remaining in the third period, and the Montreal Canadiens recovered for a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders to spoil the return of Patrick Roy to Bell Center on Thursday.
Monahan, Canadiens defeat Islanders, spoil Roy return to Montreal
Breaks tie late after New York rallies from down 2 goals in 3rd
Roy, who won the Stanley Cup twice with the Canadiens, lost in his third game as Islanders coach. He is 1-2-0 since replacing Lane Lambert on Jan. 20.
Monahan had two goals and an assist, and Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal (20-21-7), which ended a three-game losing streak. Sam Montembeault made 44 saves.
Bo Horvat, Matt Barzal and Kyle Palmieri scored power-play goals for New York (20-17-11), which came back to tie it after falling behind 3-0 in the first period. Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves in his first start since he sustained a lower-body injury Jan. 2 and was forced to leave during the first period of a 5-4 overtime loss against the Colorado Avalanche.
Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher was assessed a match penalty for elbowing Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech in the head on an open-ice hit at 11:52 of the third. Pelech was attended to on the ice before he skated off with an Islanders trainer and went to the dressing room.
Barzal cut the lead to 3-2 at 14:52 with a shot over Montembeault’s left shoulder from a sharp angle for scored New York’s second power-play goal.
Palmieri tied it 3-3 at 16:28 when he scored from the left side of the net on a shot from the point by Noah Dobson that was redirected.
Monahan scored from the high slot off a feed from Josh Anderson to make it 4-3.
Suzuki’s power-play goal at 7:06 of the first period put the Canadiens up 1-0, finishing off a crisp passing play with Monahan and Juraj Slafkovsky from the goalmouth.
Cole Caufield made it 2-0 at 11:36 when he blew around Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc in front of the net and tucked a shot past Varlamov glove side.
Caufield has 10 points (six goals, four assists) during an eight-game point streak.
Monahan pushed it to 3-0 with Montreal’s second power-play goal at 12:19.
Islanders coach Patrick Roy used his timeout after the goal, nodding up towards the scoreboard a few times as he spoke to the Islanders players around the bench.
Horvat scored his 20th goal on a power play at 3:02 of the second period to cut it to 3-1.