Canadiens, fans show love for Roy in return as Islanders coach

MONTREAL -- Patrick Roy could not escape the past Thursday. He said he did not want to make this about him, his return to Montreal in his third game as coach of the New York Islanders. But as he stood behind the bench during “O Canada,” the Montreal Canadiens played a slideshow on the video screens at Bell Centre.
Here was Roy holding the Conn Smythe Trophy and the Stanley Cup, Roy making a spectacular glove save, Roy winking through his goalie mask, Roy raising the Cup, Roy’s No. 33 rising to the rafters. The fans cheered, then cheered louder for a live shot of the No. 33 banner.
Finally, as the anthem ended, the Canadiens put a live shot of Roy on the screens. At first, he kept his game face. Then he bounced on his feet and let out a deep breath. The fans cheered, cheered and cheered some more, and he couldn’t help but acknowledge them with a nod and a wave.
“I’ve played in here quite a few times, and I haven’t heard the building ever that loud,” said Islanders forward Bo Horvat, a 10-year NHL veteran. “It was pretty incredible to witness.”