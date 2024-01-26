Canadiens, fans show love for Roy in return as Islanders coach

Even after a tough 4-3 loss -- the Islanders falling behind 3-0 at 12:19 of the first period, tying it 3-3 with 3:32 to go in the third and allowing the winning goal with 2:12 to go -- Roy expressed his appreciation.

“I’d like to thank the Montreal Canadiens for that,” he said. “It was real nice of them, what they did, and the fans were just like usual. This is a good crowd, and it’s like in New York. They’re good fans, and they love their team, and they want to support them, and I’m thankful for that.”

Roy has not been part of the Canadiens since he forced a trade to the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 6, 1995. But he was voted the winner of the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie three times with the Canadiens, in 1989, 1990 and 1992, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the playoffs after each of their most recent two championships, in 1986 and 1993.

The 58-year-old is their most popular living legend.

Although he had been back to Montreal before -- first as an Avalanche goalie, then for his number retirement, then as the Avalanche coach -- it had been 8 ½ years since his last game behind the bench at Bell Centre, on Nov. 14, 2015. Until the Islanders hired him Saturday, he had been out of the NHL since abruptly resigning as Avalanche coach Aug. 11, 2016.

“It’s just the return of our prodigal son,” said Sunil Peetush, who sat in the front row of Section 110 under the No. 33 banner with Mike Pzoubabakis, each in a Roy Canadiens jersey and goalie mask. “I’m 45. I grew up watching Patrick Roy, and it’s just great to see him back in any form in the NHL. It’s something to celebrate indeed, if you’re a Montreal Canadiens fan and if you’re a hockey fan.”

Roy is larger than life in Montreal. Literally. Since Nov. 19, 2021, he has been part of the 60-by-40-foot mural “Generations of Greatness.” His image dominates the northeast corner of the Bell Centre exterior, almost three stories tall, hoisting the Stanley Cup.