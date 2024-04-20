Andersen makes 33 saves, Hurricanes edge Islanders in Game 1

Andersen kept it tied 1-1 just 45 seconds into the third. After the goalie was knocked down in front, Noah Dobson's initial shot hit the post, but as the defenseman gathered the rebound, Andersen lunged across to stop his shot into an open net.

Stefan Noesen then gave Carolina a 2-1 lead at 3:44. Evgeny Kuznetsov's shot from the point was redirected on its way to the net, and Noesen swatted the puck in with his backhand before it reached Semyon Varlamov.

Kuznetsov and Martin Necas each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division. Brady Skjei had two assists.

Kyle MacLean scored, and Varlamov made 23 saves for the Islanders, who are the No. 3 seed from the Metropolitan.

Game 2 will be in Raleigh on Monday.

Kuznetsov gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:35 of the first period. He took a pass from Necas and roofed a shot over Varlamov's right shoulder with Noesen providing a screen in front.

MacLean tied it 1-1 at 8:20 of the first. Anders Lee tipped Alexander Romanov’s shot from the point, which trickled under Andersen's pads, and MacLean knocked in the rebound near the right post.

After Noesen put the Hurricanes back in front, Necas scored an empty-net goal from center ice with 1:32 remaining for the 3-1 final.