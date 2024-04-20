Andersen makes impressive glove save against Islanders to keep game tied

Hurricanes goalie gets knocked over, still stops puck from finding back of net

NYI@CAR R1, Gm1: Andersen stretches out and swats away the shot by Dobson

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It’s not about how many times you fall down, right? Just ask Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen.

At the start of the third period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference First Round between the Hurricanes and the New York Islanders, the 6-foot-5 netminder made an incredible save, even after he was inadvertently tripped up in the crease by his own teammate.

With Andersen on his back, Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson took a shot on net, which ended up hitting the post, and Dobson got it back on the rebound. He took a second consecutive shot, but Andersen was ready for it even though he still hadn’t found his footing.

Andersen rolled over to his left and made the glove save to keep the game tied at one apiece.

Just a few minutes later, Hurricanes forward Stefan Noesen scored to give Carolina a 2-1 lead.

After an empty net goal at the end of the period, the Hurricanes won Game 1, 3-1.

Andersen finished with 34 saves and was named the second star of the game.

