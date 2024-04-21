Kuznetsov pays dividends for Hurricanes in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The long shot paid off for the Carolina Hurricanes before the sure bet.

Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the opening goal and assisted on the winning goal for the Hurricanes in a 3-1 victory against the New York Islanders in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at PNC Arena on Saturday.

“I mean, he's a proven winner,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “… He’s done it in the playoffs and he’s got a Stanley Cup ring to prove it. Tonight, again, he was obviously good. He's a veteran and there’s certainly no panic in his game in this type of environment. That’s, I think, what makes him special.”

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is here Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360).

Kuznetsov was obtained from the Washington Capitals on March 8 prior to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline that day as depth for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations. But he wasn’t the biggest news ahead of the deadline for the Hurricanes, which paid a ransom to the Pittsburgh Penguins for first-line forward Jake Guentzel the day before.

Kuznetsov won the Stanley Cup in 2018, when the Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. At the height of his powers then, he led the NHL with 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 24 postseason games.

But things have not been rosy since.

Kuznetsov was never the same player with the Capitals, and Washington could not put together another extended playoff run. Kuznetsov’s production declined, and he had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 43 games this season before the trade.

He also had troubles off the ice, entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program twice, most recently Feb. 5 before being cleared to return March 2, when he was loaned to Hershey of the American Hockey League until he was traded six days later.

Kuznetsov said that after the struggles, he thought about making an impact for his new team and recapturing a piece of the playoff magic he displayed six seasons ago. But this was something else.

“It was a long, tough season for me and things went wrong,” he said. “This was the greatest opportunity for me to start fresh in the playoffs’ first game.”