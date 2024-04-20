Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Tailgating with Hurricanes fans in Raleigh

Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL.com writers will be sending postcards from the eight different first-round series. Today, senior director of editorial Shawn Roarke checks in from Raleigh, North Carolina:

Greetings from Caniac Country!

It’s time to Cause Chaos. That’s the theme of the Carolina Hurricanes for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which began with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Despite the threat of a significant thunderstorm an hour before the game, the locals were out in force on a 75-degree day outside PNC Arena, which has become legendary for its tailgate scene.