Devils confident in playoff push despite Jack Hughes injury

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes will miss the remainder of the season for the New Jersey Devils, but the team remains optimistic that it can compete for a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Dig in, that's the mindset," Devils captain Nico Hischier told NHL.com on Thursday. "It's a big loss but this happens to teams. Everybody has got to step up their game and play for those guys we know would love to be here playing these meaningful games down the stretch."

Hughes, a 23-year-old center, was placed on long-term injured reserve following shoulder surgery Wednesday. He was injured late in the third period in a 2-0 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday and is expected to be ready for training camp.

"We're all disappointed but he's going to come back and he's going to be even better next year," said Devils defenseman Luke Hughes, Jack's brother. "He's a huge piece of our team, piece of the organization, and we're definitely going to miss him. But we just got to step up as a team and fill those shoes."

Jack Hughes posted a message on Instagram on Thursday for the first time since the surgery.

Hughes leads the Devils in goals (27), game-winning goals (seven) and shots on goal (229), and leads their forwards in average ice time per game (20:54).

"We need guys to step up and kind of just rally together," Luke Hughes said. "We played really good in Dallas as a team (a 4-3 loss on Tuesday). I was really proud of the way we came back and fought to the end. It wasn't the result we wanted but it was an encouraging sight for our team."

"Some thoughts I wanted to share. Sports/ Life can break you down, can be unfair," Jack Hughes said in an Instagram post on Thursday. "All the preparation, sacrifice, emotion, training, toughness you put into a year can be wasted within a matter of seconds. I know I'm not the first athlete to face the challenges that comes with injuries, and I certainly will not be the last. But this is another hill to climb. The more adversity I face, the more I will believe in myself, the deeper I will dig into who I am, in the pursuit of being the best version of myself. I am excited to work towards recovery so I can continue to pour my heart and soul into the game I love.

Thanks to all my family, friends, teammates for your love and support. To all the Devils fans and fans of mine, thank you and I look forward to doing what I enjoy most in front of you for many years to come.

Jack Hughes is tied with Jesper Bratt for the team lead in points (70) and is second in assists (43) behind Bratt (53).

"Jack's such a facilitator and a creator of offense," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We're going to have to go about things a little differently in terms of earning the offense with forecheck pressure, puck pressure, tips, rebounds, those things. But in terms of our strategy, I don't see a need for it to change."

The Devils (33-24-6) have 19 regular-season games remaining, including the first of 12 at home when they play the Winnipeg Jets on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3). They are third in the Metropolitan Division, four points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have played two fewer games.

"Qualifying for playoffs is still our goal, without question," Keefe said. "We're in a playoff position and we expect to be in one when this is all said and done. We got some work ahead of us here; the League is as tight as it's ever been. But we got to keep growing as a team and growing our game.

"With Jack out and some of the injuries we're facing, we're growing and evolving as a group, but the goal doesn't change."