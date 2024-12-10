MacKinnon, Crosby put friendship on hold for latest Avalanche-Penguins game

Friends, rivals to go head-to-head before teaming up for Canada at 4 Nations

© Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

PITTSBURGH -- Put Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon across from each other on the ice and their close friendship becomes moot.

Each time they face off, it’s all about claiming the bragging rights of being better than the other guy. It’s the type of ferocious competitiveness that will again be on display when McKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche visit Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ALT, SNP, SNE, TVAS).

MacKinnon, 29, is third in the NHL and leads the Avalanche (16-13-0) with 41 points (nine goals, 32 assists) in 29 games. Crosby, 37, leads the Penguins (12-13-4) with 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists).

But it’s not just limited to NHL games.

During their offseason workouts in the Halifax area, the two natives of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia are never on the same team. That’s the way they want it. Head-to-head, mano a mano. Crosby in a black jersey, MacKinnon in blue, and let the best man win.

“That’s how it works,” Crosby said Monday, breaking into a wry grin. “I just think it’s good for me, with how fast and how skilled it is with everything he does.

“Going up against someone like that every day is good. So it’s great for me.”

Not to mention for hockey fans who get to see these two elite talents at their competitive best whenever their teams play against each other.

Come the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, however, Crosby and MacKinnon will stop trying to beat each other and combine forces to do it to the opposition while representing Team Canada. Joining them will be another native of the Halifax area, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

“It’s going to be cool, playing with Nate and ‘Marshy,’ obviously hometown guys,” Crosby said. “It’s been a while since Nate and I played together at the World Championships in Prague in 2015 so it’s great to have the opportunity.”

To play on the same team is one thing but how about playing together on the same line?

“I'd love to be on his wing,” MacKinnon said. “That'd be cool. I think we’d play well together.”

Growing up, MacKinnon idolized Crosby, his elder by eight years. And as he began dominating minor hockey in the area, news of the talented kid reached Crosby’s ears.

“I heard about him and became aware of him because, well, obviously him being from home,” Crosby said. “People talking about the young guy coming up from Cole Harbour.

“He went on to play for the (Halifax) Mooseheads. Again, being in your hometown you hear a little bit more about him. And then he started training with Andy (O’Brien). I’d been training with Andy for a long time. And so, I met him that way. And then we started training together and skating together and all that stuff.”

Today, dangling from the rafters above the ice surface at Cole Harbour Place, banners honor Crosby and MacKinnon, two hometown boys. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan had the chance to check them out firsthand when the Penguins held a practice there the day before playing the Ottawa Senators in a preseason game in Halifax in September 2023.

Zeis Crosby Mackinnon ice rink

For Sullivan, the fact that two elite talents come from the same community is something special.

“It’s unique,” Sullivan said Monday. “I’m trying to think of any other area that’s produced two players of that caliber. It’s hard to find that.

“They’re generational talents, both of them, in their own right. And I know they have a close relationship. I know they challenge one another. They train together. They do a lot of things together. And I think Sid, in a lot of ways, has been a mentor for Nate. So, it doesn’t surprise me that they have the same drive and have the same appetite to be the best. It’s unique.

“I’m sure Sid has had an influence, being the older guy. But Nate has done a terrific job in Colorado in trying to elevate that organization, just like Sid has done here in Pittsburgh. I’m sure the people in Cole Harbour and Nova Scotia are proud.”

Having said that, Sullivan was asked if he’s surprised that Crosby and MacKinnon always are on separate teams during their summer training games.

“Not at all, knowing their personalities and how competitive both of them are,” he said.

Competitiveness that once again will be on display for all to see on Tuesday.

