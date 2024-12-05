Bedard's time will come for Canada, 4 Nations GM says 

TORONTO -- Connor Bedard’s time will come.

It just isn’t now.

The No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft was expected to land a place on Canada’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but the native of North Vancouver has hit a sophomore slump this season and was left off.

Canada general manager Don Sweeney said there is no rush to get the 19-year-old into best-on-best action, saying the adversity he’s dealing with in the NHL will give him the type of experience that will be invaluable in future international events.

“Going through the second time around the League now, [so to] speak, in your second year, there are some challenges associated with that,” Sweeney said Thursday. “He’s working through that right now.

"He’s working through that situation where he gets all the attention possible from the best players he’s playing against each and every night. So, I think he’s living and breathing it right now, and it’s only going to help him build his resume.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston with teams of NHL players representing Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland. Each team plays each other in a round-robin tournament with the top two teams advancing to a championship game.