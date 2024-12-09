Gretzky feeling positive about Canada's chances at 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL leading goal-scorer also excited for Ovechkin to return to Capitals, break his record

Gretzky_NHLcom-interview

© Nicholas J. Cotsonika

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- Wayne Gretzky is a believer in Canada's chances to win the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"I will say this, the Americans are a very good team and maybe I'm biased, but I think the Canadians match up really well against the Americans," Gretzky said from the NHL Board of Governors meeting Monday.

Gretzky was at the meeting with fellow TNT studio analysts Paul Bissonnette and Anson Carter, and host Liam McHugh. They opened the event with a light, entertaining panel discussion on the state of the league and their role in it.

"It's going to be tremendous hockey," Gretzky said of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the best-on-best tournament that will be held at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston from Feb. 12-20. "I'm not sure who is going to win, but I'm just saying as a Canadian, I think our team matches up very good against the Americans."

As a player, Gretzky won gold for Canada at the Canada Cup in 1984, 1987 and 1991. He also was the general manager for Canada when it won the gold medal at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

Like the rest of the hockey world, Gretzky had a keen interest in the rosters for Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland as they were released Wednesday. They will play in the first best-on-best tournament involving NHL players since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

"Everybody has got an opinion, that guy should be on the team or that guy should be on the team," Gretzky said. "What makes it difficult is there are so many good players. I said to [Vancouver Canucks coach] Rick Tocchet the other day, the game is so fast now and so big you never know, there’s going to be injuries. You hope there's not, but going forward there could be one, two, three different guys that end up on this team because the game is so physical now."

As he waits for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Gretzky eagerly is anticipating Alex Ovechkin's return to the Washington Capitals lineup so he can continue his pursuit of The Great One's record for most career goals.

Ovechkin has 868 goals, including 15 in 18 games this season, putting him 26 away from tying and 27 from breaking Gretzky's record of 894 goals that has stood since he retired in 1999.

Ovechkin hasn't played since Nov. 18 because of a fractured fibula, but he has resumed skating.

"Listen, what he's done is incredible, what he’s done is remarkable, what he’s done is great for the game," Gretzky said. "More importantly his team is playing really well this year and that makes it more fun. Scoring goals is one thing, but when you're winning it makes it way more fun. They're winning and playing well. The coach [Spencer Carbery] has done a great job. It's good for the sport. It's great for the game. Hopefully I'm there to shake his hand the night he breaks the record."

Gretzky and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman plan to follow the Capitals together as Ovechkin closes in on the record, ideally starting when he gets within five goals, which could happen later this season.

"He's a bull," Gretzky said. "His shot is as good as anybody who ever played the game. I got to play with Jari Kurri and Brett Hull, and one of the greatest compliments I can give both of them, they never missed the net. If you miss the net you can't score, and Ovechkin doesn't miss the net. All the more power to him. He's been tremendous this year. I know how hard it is at that age, it gets tougher and tougher, and he's a trooper. Good for him."

Ovechkin makes incredible move before scoring from his knees

Gretzky, though, said he thinks Ovechkin likely will feel some butterflies as he closes in.

"He's human," he said. "He'll get a little bit nervous near the end, but he's been nothing but positive for our sport and that's most important, and he's been great for the Washington Capitals."

All in all, Gretzky is living his best life as hockey's No. 1 fan, happy that he's not involved directly in the game with a team or the League so he can enjoy the sport the way he wants to.

"I love the game," Gretzky said. "I'm proud that I was part of it. I am enjoying what I do. I live down here. I'm almost 64. The stress and the pressure of it is tougher than people think, but it's all worth it. It's a wonderful sport and the people that are in it make it that much more fun. But I had my time and now I'm a fan and I love watching. I just cheer for everyone. I love watching hockey every night."

