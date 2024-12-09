Gretzky feeling positive about Canada's chances at 4 Nations Face-Off

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- Wayne Gretzky is a believer in Canada's chances to win the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"I will say this, the Americans are a very good team and maybe I'm biased, but I think the Canadians match up really well against the Americans," Gretzky said from the NHL Board of Governors meeting Monday.

Gretzky was at the meeting with fellow TNT studio analysts Paul Bissonnette and Anson Carter, and host Liam McHugh. They opened the event with a light, entertaining panel discussion on the state of the league and their role in it.

"It's going to be tremendous hockey," Gretzky said of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the best-on-best tournament that will be held at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston from Feb. 12-20. "I'm not sure who is going to win, but I'm just saying as a Canadian, I think our team matches up very good against the Americans."

As a player, Gretzky won gold for Canada at the Canada Cup in 1984, 1987 and 1991. He also was the general manager for Canada when it won the gold medal at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

Like the rest of the hockey world, Gretzky had a keen interest in the rosters for Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland as they were released Wednesday. They will play in the first best-on-best tournament involving NHL players since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

"Everybody has got an opinion, that guy should be on the team or that guy should be on the team," Gretzky said. "What makes it difficult is there are so many good players. I said to [Vancouver Canucks coach] Rick Tocchet the other day, the game is so fast now and so big you never know, there’s going to be injuries. You hope there's not, but going forward there could be one, two, three different guys that end up on this team because the game is so physical now."

As he waits for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Gretzky eagerly is anticipating Alex Ovechkin's return to the Washington Capitals lineup so he can continue his pursuit of The Great One's record for most career goals.

Ovechkin has 868 goals, including 15 in 18 games this season, putting him 26 away from tying and 27 from breaking Gretzky's record of 894 goals that has stood since he retired in 1999.