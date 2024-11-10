Weber opens up about career ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame induction

Defenseman Shea Weber will be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, elected in his first year of eligibility and celebrated for his exemplary leadership, championship pedigree, thunderous slap shot and bone-crushing style of play.
Renowned, too, for his economy of speech, his actions forever having spoken more loudly than his business-like words, Weber is unlikely to mention this in his induction remarks.
So let’s do so here, from his memory.
It was as Nashville Predators captain that he and his teammates arrived at their hotel in Tampa, Florida, in the wee hours following a game the night before.
“This was more of a revenge prank because Sid got me first,” Weber began brightly, speaking of Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. “We’d got into Tampa late, all I wanted to do was hit the bed, I opened my door and thought, ‘Holy cow, what’s going on here?’”