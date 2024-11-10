Weber opens up about career ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame induction

“I knew it would be a lot of work but I was excited to take on that challenge, try to drive that team to be successful and build a good foundation for a bunch of years to come.”

He wore the ‘C’ for six seasons, until the stunning 1-for-1 trade on June 29, 2016, that sent him to the Canadiens for Montreal fan-favorite defenseman P.K. Subban.

“If I’m being honest, it was one of the saddest days of my career,” Weber recalled. “The team that drafted you, named you captain. … I put my heart on the line for the 11 years I was there, did everything I could to try to help that team win. At first sight, I saw the trade as the team not wanting me anymore, kicking me to the curb after everything I’ve done for them.

“But as the day goes on, you realize you’re getting an opportunity somewhere else, in a great city like Montreal, with the history and all the (24) Stanley Cups. To try to do the same for them would be an honor and a goal. Talking to people on the other (Canadiens) side, I got more excited and pumped up to go to a new team and help their cause, to get to the next level.”

He quickly learned that he was now in a very different hockey market. Prior to his third season, the Canadiens named him the 30th captain in franchise history, and he wore the ‘C’ through his final NHL game.

“Montreal was definitely different than Nashville,” Weber said. “The microscope that you’re under … When the Predators came to Montreal or Toronto, the dressing rooms were a lot more full than they were in Nashville when we had one or two reporters after a game. Definitely an adjustment period.