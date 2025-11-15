Predators, Penguins enjoy bonding at Global Series in Sweden

STOCKHOLM -- The Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators will be all business when they face off in the concluding game of the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal at Avicii Arena on Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN).

As important as heading home with a win will be, though, a secondary objective since arriving in Stockholm on Tuesday was for each team to learn about and experience some of the Swedish culture. In that way, Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson, a native of Landsbro, believes the trip has been a success, despite his team losing 2-1 in overtime to the Predators in the first game on Friday.

"It's been great, I think," Karlsson said Saturday. "Obviously, for me, everything is familiar, and it doesn't feel that weird to be here. But I think just being able to share the experience with your teammates and everyone around you that hear a lot about Sweden, but now finally get to experience it themselves, maybe they'll believe us how awesome it actually is, even though it gets dark at 3 p.m."

The Penguins and Predators had busy schedules with practices, morning skates and the games, but found some time to explore the city, learn some of its history and sample authentic Swedish cuisine. Karlsson left most of the organizing to countryman Rickard Rakell, who is from nearby Sundbyberg and is sidelined with a hand injury, so he had more time on his hands to be the Penguins tour guide.

Forward Filip Forsberg, who is from Leksand, and defenseman Adam Wilsby, a Stockholm native, were the co-hosts for the Predators in organizing team meals and other excursions.

"It's been a great experience overall from start to finish," Forsberg said. "The first dinner, we had a typical Swedish meal, and it was interesting to see some guys get out of their comfort zone a little bit and eat stuff they probably wouldn't think they would've eaten.

"Some guys handled it better than others, let's put it that way, but overall, I think it's been great."

Forsberg credited forward Tyson Jost for being one of the most adventurous Predators eaters for trying some of the different Swedish dishes. Jost admitted he wasn't as eager to try new things when he was in Stockholm with the Colorado Avalanche for the 2017 NHL Global Series against the Ottawa Senators, but he's willing to try pretty much anything now.