Forsberg savors helping Predators rally for Global Series win in Sweden

Forward’s goal late in 3rd to force OT in homeland ‘something out of a movie’

Forsberg global series

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Senior Writer

STOCKHOLM -- In the waning moments, they could tell how much it meant to Filip Forsberg, as he got more vocal on the bench, as he egged them on, as he pushed. He wanted the game, wanted to win, not just because it was a W the Nashville Predators so desperately needed, but also because of what the game and the day signified for him.

They saw it in his words and his eyes. They saw it in the way he picked up a loose puck late in the third period with a one-goal deficit, saw it in the way he went forehand to backhand, sniping the puck into the top corner on Arturs Silovs with 70 seconds remaining.

They saw it in the way he celebrated, hands pumping, smile wide under his trademark mustache.

They saw it in the fairy-tale ending he forced into existence, that goal tying the game at 18:50, then nearly winning it with a breakaway in overtime. The forward needed only a small bit of help, with Steven Stamkos finishing the job 44 seconds into overtime for a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first game of the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal at Avicii Arena on Friday.

It could not have been a more perfect ending had Forsberg drawn it up himself. Or, almost.

“I guess that overtime breakaway,” Forsberg said of the way in which the day could have gone any better. “I think that would have been too much.”

PIT@NSH: Forsberg strikes off the draw to tie it

Forsberg and Erik Karlsson of the Penguins are the headliners in this Global Series, the two biggest Swedish stars to come back this season to their native land to play NHL games. Karlsson had done so before, in the 2017 Global Series in Stockholm, but for Forsberg it was a first.

It showed, in everything.

“Tonight was the type of night you hold close to your heart forever,” his wife, Erin Forsberg, wrote in a text message. “You could tell how much this game meant to Filip, from wearing the traditional outfit from his hometown, to seeing him sing his anthem on the ice. Getting the win in overtime here surrounded by the most supportive fans was just the cherry on top to a perfect night.”

Forsberg, who has played tour guide this trip alongside defenseman and Stockholm native Adam Wilsby, made a dramatic entrance to Avicii Arena on Friday, wearing a traditional suit from Leksand to honor his hometown. The attire, called Leksandsdrakt, is usually worn now during the holiday of Midsummer in Leksand and was borrowed from the Leksands kulturhus, a cultural center, courtesy of his friend, the mayor.

“There was a lot of excitement, obviously,” Forsberg said. “This whole day has been a little bit of a -- yeah, it’s been a little bit nervous, not going to lie. It’s been a big day.”

Which was why none of the Predators was particularly surprised when Forsberg was the one to tie the game, the one to come up big in the big moment, the one to help create that happy ending.

“Nothing Fil does overly surprises me,” coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought he tried so hard. He had so many opportunities that he’s either created or he had for himself. You kind of know with Fil it’s going to sooner or later go in, and it went in.”

They had seen it building. They had seen him pushing.

“He had some great chances tonight,” Stamkos said. “You could tell. It’s one of those games where, like Fil said, you’re almost nervous, anxious, you have that extra pep in your step. You could tell he was on his game tonight, had some great looks. You’re like, ‘When is it going to go?’”

It did, finally, at 18:50 of the third in a game in which the Predators had otherwise not been able to break through. Until they did.

“Something out of a movie, for sure,” Nashville center Ryan O'Reilly said. “Just to do it there at home. I could just see it right when he scored, too, I went to celly with him and I could see he had some emotion there. I kind of had to let him go for a sec and get a celly in.”

Many of Forsberg’s relatives have gotten to see him play before, whether in the United States or in Prague, where the Predators played at the Global Series in 2022. But there were others, like his grandfather, who had not yet been able to attend an NHL game.

For himself, for them, he made it count.

And it doesn’t end with the game on Friday.

Forsberg will host 100 guests from Leksand, including 63 youth hockey players, at the team’s open practice on Saturday, after 12 kids from Leksands IF Youth Hockey were on the ice during the pregame ceremony.

Pieces of his hometown, and his heart, are littering the week the Predators are spending in Sweden.

They will get the chance to do it, once again, on Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN), as the Penguins try to get a win out of the trip, as the Predators try to build on the momentum of their skid-ending victory.

That, too, will be special.

Maybe even the full fairy-tale ending, then.

“It obviously means a ton and we all knew that,” defenseman Brady Skjei said. “We did our best to put our best effort forward to get a win for him and Wilsby. It meant a lot for us because we knew how much it meant to them.”

