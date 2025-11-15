Forsberg deserves time in spotlight for Global Series Sweden, wife of Predators star says

Filip Forsberg has been the center of attention for the Nashville Predators since arriving in Sweden for the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal on Tuesday.

Whether he's been playing host for his teammates and taking them for dinner in Stockholm, or teaming up with the NHL and NHL Players' Association to make a donation to his hometown club, Leksand IF Youth Hockey, Forsberg has been soaking in this trip to his native country.

The Predators will play the second of two games here against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN).

Forsberg has a big performance to follow after he scored the game-tying goal at 18:50 of the third period, helping Nashville to a 2-1 overtime victory in the first game Friday.

"Tonight was the type of night you hold close to your heart forever," said Erin Forsberg, Filip's wife. "You could tell how much this game meant to Filip, from wearing the traditional outfit from his hometown, to seeing him sing his anthem on the ice. Getting the win in overtime here surrounded by the most supportive fans was just the cherry on top to a perfect night."

Part of what makes this Global Series week so special for Forsberg is that Erin and their son, Felix, are with Filip in Sweden. The Forsberg family has made waves through social media since Felix was born, including stealing the show when Filip and Felix walked the gold carpet at the Predators home opener Oct. 9, and Erin is no stranger to the Predators either. She has showed her support of the team and Filip throughout their marriage and now gets the chance to cheer him on in Sweden for the first time.

While in Stockholm, NHL.com International had the chance to catch up with Erin about some of her favorite Swedish foods, dealing with the time change, the difference between Nashville and Sweden, her favorite Forsberg hockey memory and more.

How amazing is it being here with Filip and the Predators for the Global Series?

"Yeah, I think I'm feeling the weight of it through my husband. It's a dream of his, a lifelong dream of his, and I'm feeling all of that emotion through him, so it feels like a lifelong dream for all of us."