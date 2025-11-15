Forsberg deserves time in spotlight for Global Series Sweden, wife of Predators star says

Forward 'gets to be here and share his two loves'

Filip Forsberg has been the center of attention for the Nashville Predators since arriving in Sweden for the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal on Tuesday.

Whether he's been playing host for his teammates and taking them for dinner in Stockholm, or teaming up with the NHL and NHL Players' Association to make a donation to his hometown club, Leksand IF Youth Hockey, Forsberg has been soaking in this trip to his native country.

The Predators will play the second of two games here against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN).

Forsberg has a big performance to follow after he scored the game-tying goal at 18:50 of the third period, helping Nashville to a 2-1 overtime victory in the first game Friday.

"Tonight was the type of night you hold close to your heart forever," said Erin Forsberg, Filip's wife. "You could tell how much this game meant to Filip, from wearing the traditional outfit from his hometown, to seeing him sing his anthem on the ice. Getting the win in overtime here surrounded by the most supportive fans was just the cherry on top to a perfect night."

Part of what makes this Global Series week so special for Forsberg is that Erin and their son, Felix, are with Filip in Sweden. The Forsberg family has made waves through social media since Felix was born, including stealing the show when Filip and Felix walked the gold carpet at the Predators home opener Oct. 9, and Erin is no stranger to the Predators either. She has showed her support of the team and Filip throughout their marriage and now gets the chance to cheer him on in Sweden for the first time.

While in Stockholm, NHL.com International had the chance to catch up with Erin about some of her favorite Swedish foods, dealing with the time change, the difference between Nashville and Sweden, her favorite Forsberg hockey memory and more.

How amazing is it being here with Filip and the Predators for the Global Series?

"Yeah, I think I'm feeling the weight of it through my husband. It's a dream of his, a lifelong dream of his, and I'm feeling all of that emotion through him, so it feels like a lifelong dream for all of us."

How special is it seeing Filip be the center of attention out here in Stockholm?

"Well, he's the center of attention my whole life (laughing). No, now I have Felix too. But it's really cool, you know. Obviously as his wife, I feel like he deserves everything that comes his way. He's a great man outside of being a great hockey player, and it's really cool to see him be able to give back to his country, and vice versa, I think he loves Sweden more than anything and it's really cool that he gets to be here and kind of give back a little bit of the NHL to the country that raised him."

Filip grew up in Leksand, but I imagine you've been to Stockholm a few times?

"Yes. During the summer we come for like a weekend here and there. I love Stockholm, but his hometown is also wonderful. We love his hometown so much."

Have you and Felix had some down time to enjoy the city yourself?

"Yes, of course. Felix and I are a little duo. We have had some downtime-ish. It's been pretty chaotic, but it's been really fun ... chaotic meaning I have to hit every bun stop along the way (laughing)."

How does Felix do on the long flights and the time change and all?

"Better than me. It's funny, he has taken onto the jet lag better than I have. He's falling asleep at better times and I'm kind of staying up on my iPad, but not him."

What’s your favorite thing about coming to Sweden?

"The people for sure. It's like the nicest community of people I've ever met. They've taken me in. Being an American girl marrying a Swedish man, they've treated me like gold and I love this country so much and the people in it ... so definitely the people."

Any unique foods you have to have when you’re in Sweden?

"I love all the food. It's all really good. Definitely the Swedish meatballs, the toast skagen, the candy. The cardamom bun is my favorite. That's basically what I've been doing for the past day ... when you say I had downtime, I've just been eating my way through Stockholm (laughing)."

Does Sweden remind you of Nashville in any way?

"The people, yes, same thing, I think the communities are both so warm. The people are really caring, they look out for each other, and I find that to be the same in Nashville and Sweden as a whole. So I'd say in that aspect, yes, the people are very similar."

What's the biggest cultural difference you see between Nashville and Stockholm?

"Maybe not in particularly Nashville, but I think Americans in general are more out there, you know? We're more bubbly and can kind of come on a little stronger. I've learned that sometimes my personality comes off a little strong in this culture. But the Swedes are so fun. It's just you have to kind of get to know them and then they kind of let you in."

What do you miss most about Nashville when you're here in Sweden?

"I try not to do that. When I'm in Nashville, we're in Nashville and we're loving our time there and eating the foods there. When we're in Sweden, we're just loving being in Sweden. We don't really think, we just try to soak up as much time as we have in both places while we're there."

You and Felix seem to go to a bunch of Filip's game when you're back home. What's that experience like?

"It's definitely changed the game-day experience for me as a wife, but it's made it 10 times cooler getting to share that through my son's eyes and seeing he and Filip interact for warmup and such. I am now watching very little of the game. I'm watching my son and chasing him to make sure he doesn't do anything crazy, but yeah, it's been really magical, to be honest."

What's Felix's reaction like seeing his dad on the ice?

"It's a soft or a sore subject, but Felix has never said mama (laughing). He's 18 months old. He says Dada. He can say nine, and he can do the Preds chant with his like syllables. He'll go, 'nah, nah, nah,' so really, really bought in. I'm like, 'I've given the Preds my first-born, but it's fine (laughing).'"

How much have you grown to appreciate the life of an NHL player?

"For Filip, as my husband, he strives to be the best at everything he does. So when he's at the rink, he's the best hockey player he can be. When he's at home, he's the best dad and husband he can be. If that man's going to wash the dishes, he's going to be the best dishwasher you've ever seen him be. So he's just that, as a whole. I think a lot of men that reach this status, and women, it takes so much discipline, and that's what I've seen every single day since being up close with a personality like Filip."

Were you into hockey before meeting Filip?

"No, I'm from South Georgia (laughing). But I love it now. It's so much fun. Hockey is a big part of my life, obviously, and I've enjoyed it so much. I think the sport and the people in it are so special and second to none."

If you look back at Filip's career so far, what's your favorite Filip Forsberg hockey memory?

"That is such a great question. I've never been asked that before. I hate to be cliche, but I actually think this is up there. This is really cool. I remember Filip being told there were some little rumors going around that we might be coming to Sweden, and I saw him not get his hopes up because he was, I think, so worried that if it didn't happen it would wreck him. And when they officially announced it, he was really excited. I think this has been a really cool moment for him. I got emotional watching him get off the plane on Preds social media, just seeing how happy he is. He's like that every time we touch down in Sweden. It's his home and it's really cool that he gets to be here and share his two loves."

What’s the best part about being married to Filip?

"Being married to Filip is, like I said ... he's the most wonderful person I've ever met. He's so good to my son and I, and I love how he takes everything on in life. He's just like I said, he strives to be the best and he's unwavering. He's great."

