Filip Forsberg scored the tying goal late in the third period before Steven Stamkos won it 44 seconds into overtime, and the Nashville Predators rallied for a 2-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the opening game of the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday.
Stamkos OT goal lifts Predators past Penguins in Global Series win
Scores at 44 seconds after Sweden native Forsberg ties it late; Silovs makes 28 saves for Pittsburgh
Forsberg, a native of Ostervala, Sweden, jumped a face-off win by Penguins center Sidney Crosby for a backhand from outside the crease that tied it 1-1 with his team-leading eighth goal at 1:10 remaining in the third.
"Obviously, this whole day, (I've) been a little bit nervous," Forsberg said. "It's been a big day. Obviously, couldn't be happier that we were able to get that one through and get a win. That was awesome."
Stamkos won it with a snap shot from the right face-off circle. It was his fourth goal this season.
"It's one of those games where, like Fil said, you're almost, you know, nervous, anxious," Stamkos said. "You have that extra pep in your step. You could tell (Forsberg) was on his game tonight. Had some great looks and you're like, 'When is it going to go?'"
Juuse Saros made 16 saves for the Predators (6-9-4), who had lost five in a row (0-3-2).
Evgeni Malkin scored, and Arturs Silovs made 28 saves for the Penguins (9-5-4), who have lost three straight (0-1-2) and five of six (1-3-2).
"I think they're all a little bit different when you go back and look at them, different factors at play," Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. "You go back to some of the more recent games, yeah, they were close. I liked a lot of our game. I didn't feel like that was the case tonight. I think we were off in terms of our details, we were off in terms of our execution."
The teams will play again in Stockholm on Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN) in the 48th NHL regular-season game played outside of North America and the 19th in Sweden, the most of any country.
"It's unfortunate that we couldn't put it all together for 60 minutes," said Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson, who is from Landsbro, Sweden. "I mean, we still had a chance all the way until the end, but (it's) an unfortunate loss. But overall, I don't think we were very happy with the overall game that we played today. It stinks, but we'll be back at it tomorrow morning for practice."
Malkin put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 on one of its two shots in the second period at 13:49, banking a wrist shot from behind the net off the stick of Michael McCarron and in off the back of Saros for his fourth goal this season.
Nashville was unable to score on two breakaways.
Erik Haula had a short-handed chance at 8:51 of the first period, but was denied by Silovs with a right pad save.
Justin Barron left the penalty box and went backhand to forehand twice before Silovs fell forward and extended his left pad for a save at 7:33 of the second.
"I've been around the game a long time," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "I still believe when you do things a certain way, you get rewarded. ... Today, you know, the consistency and the commitment of playing a certain way, we have to play a certain way. We stayed with it. That was the one thing the last few games we kind of got away from."
Pittsburgh failed to get a shot on goal on its two power plays.
"We just didn't execute well," Crosby said. "We weren't in our spots. We were disorganized. I don't know if it's from a bit of a layover or not playing in a few days, but it's not what we've done all year. So, it's unfortunate."
NOTES: Forsberg is the 12th Sweden-born player to score a goal in an NHL regular-season game in his home country. He factored on a game-tying goal for the 135th time in the NHL, passing Roman Josi (134) for the most in Predators history. ... The Penguins and Predators are the first two NHL teams to compete head-to-head in multiple regular-season games overseas. They opened the 2000-01 regular season against each other with GAME ONe Japan 2000 in Saitama, Japan. ... Pittsburgh is 2-2-1 in regular-season games outside of North America; Nashville is 4-1-0. … Malkin (39 years, 106 days) is the oldest player in League history with a goal during a regular-season game outside North America. Rob Blake (37 years, 293 days) previously held the mark from the 2007 Premiere Series opener at O2 Arena in London, England.