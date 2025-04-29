Canadiens hope to get momentum, stay alive in Game 5 against Capitals

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Alex Newhook knows what it's like to lift the Stanley Cup. The Montreal Canadiens forward hoisted hockey's grandest prize with the 2022 Colorado Avalanche, which in a hockey life is forever ago.

On Tuesday, Newhook considered that championship and the challenge the Canadiens now face, down 3-1 entering Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, MNMT, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC).

"The biggest takeaway (from 2022) is that it's not supposed to be easy," Newhook said. "You're not supposed to go in and sweep a series or not expect to go deep with a team right off the bat.

"Just have confidence in ourselves. You need to have everyone rolling in this kind of situation, have everyone going. If you have a full team effort night in and night out, you give yourself a chance to stay long."

In fact, the 2021-22 Avalanche did sweep their first round, against the Nashville Predators. They needed six games against the St. Louis Blues before sweeping the Edmonton Oilers, in the Western Conference Final, finally going on to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the Cup Final.

But Colorado entered the playoffs as the Central Division champion and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Canadiens, on the other hand, were the last team into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and their first dance partner is the Capitals, the Metropolitan Division champions who are the No. 1 seed in the East.

The operative word among the Canadiens on the eve of Game 5 against Washington was "momentum" -- having it, losing it, regaining it.

"It's an important part of the playoffs," said Newhook, one of 13 Canadiens with postseason experience. "It's meant to have seven games for a reason. We're going in to try to build some momentum and get some coming back home for a Game 6 (that would be Friday).

"(The Capitals) probably got some last game heading home (with a 5-2 Game 4 win on Sunday) but it switches quick, it flips quick, it's on us to go in and get that back. That's our mindset going in. We just need to play a desperate game and bring it home."

Jake Evans, who centers Newhook and rookie Ivan Demidov on the Canadiens' third line, has played in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games during his career, 13 of them during Montreal's run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final against the Lightning. That year, the team's leadership core included seasoned veterans Carey Price, Shea Weber and Corey Perry.

"The biggest message we got from them is that you never know when you're going to get another opportunity to be in the playoffs, and they were right," Evans said. "For us, it's telling these (young, playoff-rookie) guys about our experience, telling them what worked and how we got back into it."

Canadiens fans won't soon forget the team being down 3-1 to the North Division-champion Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, Montreal then winning three straight to advance.