Suzuki welcomes next challenge as Canadiens captain to rally against Capitals in East 1st Round

MONTREAL -- Nick Suzuki's voice carries as much weight as his play for the Montreal Canadiens.

"When we've needed him, he's there," Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher said. "As he goes, we go."

Case in point: Back in February, with Montreal having lost eight of nine games (1-7-1) going into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, it was Suzuki, its 25-year-old captain, who convinced general manager Kent Hughes and executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton to believe in the team, to wait to act before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7.

"It's not fun conversations to have, especially in the position Kent was in before 4 Nations and leading up and thinking about the Deadline," Suzuki told NHL.com. "I just wanted to show my belief in what we have and the team.

"He listened and said we had to go earn it. I think we did that. He was able to keep us together for the stretch run."

Montreal went 15-5-6 after the break and qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Suzuki was fourth in the NHL and led the Canadiens with 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) from Feb. 22 through the end of the regular season.

"We all kind of knew what was going on, where we were in a tough spot where we weren't sure if we were going to move guys or not, and we thought we had what it took to keep moving forward," forward Alex Newhook said. "After hearing his impact on that, it's good to see the confidence he has in our group. It paid off."

Suzuki is the midst of his next greatest challenge as Canadiens captain. It's on him to lead them back from the brink of elimination in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Montreal trails the Washington Capitals 3-1 entering Game 5 of the best-of-7 series at Capital One Arena in Washington on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC). Suzuki has two goals through the first four games.

"I just know I need to be at my best to help this team win," Suzuki said. "I need to do everything right, make big plays. I love those moments, and I want to be a player who is relied upon in those."

Suzuki was named Montreal's 31st and youngest captain Sept. 12, 2022. He was 23 years old and replacing Shea Weber, but the honor being bestowed on him didn't come as a surprise, especially to Weber.