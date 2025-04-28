Wilson maintains composure to help get Capitals on cusp of advancing in Game 5

MONTREAL -- Tom Wilson knew what he had to do in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Bell Centre on Sunday.
"I just have to be a little bit better at maybe turning away and playing hockey," the Washington Capitals forward said before the game.
Easier said than done for Wilson, who has made a career out of toeing the line and occasionally using both skates to jump right over it. And especially easier said than done in the wild environment that is a Montreal Canadiens home game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the noise is deafening and a physical, emotional player like Wilson is public enemy No. 1.
"It's a tough building to do that," Wilson said. "It's one of the best buildings in the NHL for a reason. It's loud and the fans are passionate. It's one of those buildings you love playing in. It's stuff you'll remember when your career is done, but you want to keep your emotions in check."
Wilson checked that box in Game 4. The result was Washington's big No. 43 playing a massive role in a come-from-behind 5-2 win that put the Capitals ahead 3-1 in the best-of-7 series going into Game 5 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC).
"There's a prime example of the fiery competitor he is, but he also can take a step back and go, 'You know, I need to be better in this area. I need to calm down in this situation,'" Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "I always appreciate that part of him as a competitor and as a leader."
Wilson made arguably the biggest momentum-changing play of Game 4 with his crushing body check on Montreal defenseman Alexandre Carrier at 6:24 of the third period. Fifteen seconds later, after Wilson beelined across the ice to the Capitals bench and Carrier gingerly made his way to Montreal's, Brandon Duhaime scored to make it 2-2.